Stacey Solomon feels thrilled and also “scared” about her newest venture as she announced her own perfume brand, named after her daughters Belle and Rose.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to tease her new fragrance ahead of its launch in 2025. The Loose Women star was overwhelmed by the positive response from her followers as they “can’t wait” to smell it.

Stacey, who was previously accused of ‘risking’ her children’s safety and privacy by reportedly signing up for a TV show called Escape to Pickle Cottage, is hopeful that her new scent will live on through her kids.

She shares Belle, one, and Rose, three, with her husband Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon’s new perfume

Stacey‘s fragrance, Belle & Rose, caters to perfume lovers who expect the same quality as Chanel or Jo Malone for a much more affordable price.

I’ve made space in my life to follow a dream of mine.

In a video featuring the perfume’s sketch shared to her Instagram story, the TV star wrote: “I’ve been working on this forever and finally I can share it with you in 2025.

“I’ve made space in my life to follow a dream of mine and create something special that hopefully you will love and will live on forever through my children.

“I’m so overwhelmed with the feeling of excitement and fear as I step into a world which I can only say is bloody scary but also thrilling. This is a long time coming mostly because I haven’t had the confidence more than anything. But not anymore! 2025 here we come.”

In the following post, Stacey confirmed that she’s only launching one fragrance, which she’s “really excited about”.

However, she also feels nervous considering she won’t have “guaranteed income” next year. The TV star claims she “let go of a lot of things” in 2024 that could bring regular income.

Stacey admitted: “And none of this project is guaranteed to be successful in any way, so it feels like a massive risk and is scary.”

What Stacey’s perfume smells like

Obviously, fans appeared curious to know how Stacey’s perfume smells. Along with a picture of her perfume bottle, the Loose Women star said: “When I say I have been through hundreds of scents, I’m not exaggerating. Two of the ingredients in the final formula are… tuberose and amber.”

The TV star has “months and months of work” to make sure her perfume is everything she’s ever wanted it to be. Stacey teared up while signing off on an emotional note. She thanked her fans for their support, which has helped her live her dream.

She added: “You have literally changed my life. I get to live dreams of mine that, when I was growing up, were not even dreams of mine. They weren’t even on my radar of dreams because I realised just how far away that was.”

