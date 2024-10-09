Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and their children are no strangers to the limelight. In fact, they are often sharing updates on social media, appearing on the telly or collaborating with big brands.

Showbiz and social media is all in a day’s work at Pickle Cottage, so the idea of the famous family having their own TV show isn’t so surprising.

However, it seems Stacey allegedly has her worries…

Stacey Solomon allegedly has worries for her children (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon has ‘concerns’ for her children

Joe and Stacey live with their kids Zach, 16, Harry, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, two, and Belle, 20 months at their idyllic Essex mansion and with their new venture, they are reportedly preparing to invite viewers into their home for a deeper insight into family life.

Despite the Kardashian inspired programme, dubbed Escape to Pickle Cottage, reportedly just around the corner, Stacey apparently has her worries.

A source told OK!: “Although Stacey is very excited about the reality show with her family, she’s also quite apprehensive and nervous about it as she’ll really be putting herself out there.”

They continued: “Yes, she shares a lot of her family and home life on Instagram but that is just little snippets. Having your own tv show is completely different and, unlike on socials, there will be a big camera crew filming their every day life. They will have to learn to live with cameras in their house and following them around – at the moment it’s just her or Joe filming on their phones.”

It seems that Stacey’s fans also have their reservations about the “intrusive nature” of their alleged latest venture.

Stacey often shares her children on social media (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Stacey Solomon fans react to reality TV show venture

One penned online: “I am so against monetising children who cannot consent to being filmed and whose young years are put out there for public consumption. Their younger selves will be in the public domain forever. Have the parents thought this through?”

Another said: “It’s surprising how many people don’t understand the importance of protecting the children from the media.”

Meanwhile, others defended the Sort Your Life Out star’s latest move. “She is just natural and is a good mother looking after her children,” one argued.

Another described the upcoming show as: “Two loving parents, nice siblings and extended family, lovely home and experiences.”

ED! has contacted Stacey’s representatives for comment.

