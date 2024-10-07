Presenter Stacey Solomon took to Instagram earlier today (October 7) to unveil her “new face”, calling herself a “new woman”.

At 35, Stacey displayed her fresh look to her Instagram followers. And, before the haters could get in there first, Stacey was quick to tell her fans that she wasn’t interested in hearing anything bad they had to say about her new look!

Stacey Solomon showed off her ‘new face’ (Credit: Stacey Solomon via Instagram)

Stacey Solomon has new glasses

No, the presenter hasn’t had any tweakments. Instead, the beloved presenter and mother of four hunted down her perfect pair of glasses during a shopping expedition with her eldest daughter, Rose.

The duo enjoyed a weekend of shopping. During the outing, Stacey realised it was time for an eye test and, subsequently, a new pair of spectacles.

In an Instagram Story posted today, Stacey appeared makeup-free in her kitchen. Dressed in cosy pyjamas and holding a mug, she also showed off her clear frames.

“I got myself some new glasses for my birthday,” Stacey gushed in the video.

“That’s what me and Rose went shopping for – glasses. I think the last time I bought a pair of glasses was just after Rose was born. So, like three years ago. So, I got my eyes tested and got myself some new glasses. As I’m saying this out loud, I’m realising just how sad and pathetic that is, but I was very excited,” she laughed.

Her new look is a subtle change, but she noted that she feels like it has transformed her appearance. “I feel like when you get new glasses, you get a new face. Look at me,” Stacey quipped.

“I bet when I came on this morning you were like ‘who’s that?’, it’s me, I just got some new glasses. I feel like a new woman.”

Continuing, she urged her fans not to criticise her choice of frames.

“I didn’t know and I still don’t know if I can pull these off, but I really like them, so please refrain from telling me I look like Dame Edna or whatever, okay? Because I like these and I just bought them,” Stacey pleaded.

Stacey recently stopped working with fashion brand In The Style (Credit: SplashNews)

Stacey leaves In The Style

Meanwhile, the Sort Your Life Out presenter recently hit headlines after a source revealed her reason for stepping back from In The Style.

Stacey launched her first collection with the clothing line back in 2021. However, last month, she announced that she was ending the collaboration to prioritise her family.

In a recent revelation, a close source revealed to OK! that there may have been more factors at play that led to Stacey’s decision.

“She felt really guilty for leaving, too, as she hates letting people down but she had to put her family first,” they began.

“Joe feels she gives too much of herself away and she has to start being a bit more selfish.”

The source alleged that tension between Stacey and her husband Joe Swash led to Stacey quitting.

“He [Joe] knows when Stacey has taken on too much and she sometimes takes her frustrations out on him. Over the summer she was quite snappy with him at times. There was some tension and they both realized that something had to give. At some points, they were like ships passing in the night as they had both taken on a lot of stuff.”

