The real reason for Stacey Solomon ending her collab with In The Style has been ‘revealed’ – and it’s reportedly due to “tension” at home with Joe Swash.

Earlier this month, Stacey revealed she was stepping back from her role in the fashion business. The telly fave launched her first collection with them in 2021.

But according to reports, although Stacey is now feeling “guilty” about leaving, she apparently made the decision after “tension” at home over the summer.

Stacey Solomon ends In The Style collaboration

Back in 2021, Stacey launched her very first collection of clothing with the fashion brand In The Style. Due to its success, there has been demand for more.

However, when the news of Stacey leaving was announced, she shared that it was so she could spend more time with her family.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter has five children, three of which she shares with her husband Joe.

But now, it appears that “tension” at home with Joe, might have played a factor in her decision.

Stacey Solomon ‘guilty’ about leaving In The Style

Speaking to OK!, a source has claimed that Stacey was “really torn” about leaving In The Style. The insider said: “She felt really guilty for leaving, too, as she hates letting people down but she had to put her family first.”

It has also been claimed that Stacey’s reason for leaving was due to her and Joe trying to find some sort of work-life balance.

The source said: “Joe feels she gives too much of herself away and she has to start being a bit more selfish.”

Stacey and Joe face ‘tension’ at home

The insider has also alleged that a “snappy” Stacey and Joe faced some tension at home over the summer, amid their busy workload.

“He [Joe] knows when Stacey has taken on too much and she sometimes takes her frustrations out on him. Over the summer she was quite snappy with him at times,” the insider said.

They added: “There was some tension and they both realised that something had to give. At some points, they were like ships passing in the night as they had both taken on a lot of stuff.”

