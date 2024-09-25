Stacey Solomon took to Instagram today (September 25) to mark the end of an era as one of her most popular projects draws to a close.

The TV star is waving goodbye to one of her most beloved ventures – but don’t worry, it isn’t Sort Your Life Out! Stacey is well known for her Instagram-worthy outfits and aesthetically pleasing home, so it is no surprise that her collaborations with In the Style have gone down a storm over the years.

Unfortunately though, this collab is something she is bidding farewell to for good and Stace is pretty emosh about it…

Stacey Solomon shares emotional Instagram message

Writing to her Stories, Stacey showed off her latest outfits whilst explaining to her followers how it felt to work on this final collection.

She penned: “It’s launch day today. I still can’t believe this is my last ever @inthestyle collection.”

On another slide she gushed: “Thank you. I am forever grateful.

“Thank you guys. Honestly, I don’t want to sound like a broken record. But I’m truly so thankful for this dream experience I’ve been lucky enough to have.”

Stacey went on to reflect: “I’m so so proud of every single collection and I’m so grateful for the love and support you’ve always showed them. It really feels like the end of an era for me!” [sic]

Stacey shows off final In the Style collab

The TV favourite also went into detail on her Instagram feed, alongside a video of herself sporting the array of clothing.

“The only way to end my collections was to end it on a high and what a high it is,” she wrote.

“This is my favourite ITS collection we’ve ever done and I’m SO proud to show you all! You guys always love my knitwear collections and this year we have taken it one step further, I’ve poured my heart and soul into this collection to make sure it’s absolutely perfect for you all.” [sic]

