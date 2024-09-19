TV star Stacey Solomon has announced she is stepping back from her fashion collaboration with InTheStyle to spend more time with her family.

The Sort Your Life Out presenter has five children, three of which she shares with her husband Joe Swash. After forming a relationship in 2016, the pair married in 2022.

Stacey has chosen to not renew her contract with InTheStyle (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon will release her final collection with InTheStyle

Back in 2021, Stacey launched her very first collection of clothing with fashion brand InTheStyle. Due to its success, there has been demand for more.

In a new Instagram update yesterday (September 18), Stacey revealed the next collection she will be dropping with the brand will be her last.

“Today has been a wonderful but emotional day as I shot my LAST-EVER collection for InTheStyle,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I have loved every single second of being able to design & create clothing with the most incredible team & literally bring my dreams to life.”

With five children to look after, Stacey has decided to put things to an end to focus on family life.

“Throughout this year I’ve thought a lot about work/family balance & things that have needed to be prioritised,” she continued.

“So I’ve decided to say goodbye to In The Style and other things so that I can give more of myself back to my family.”

She concluded: “We wanted to end on a high, so this last collection has every bit of love we could possibly give it & it only felt right to end it in my favourite season.”

Stacey reveals she wants to spend more time with her family (Credit: Instagram)

‘Making memories’ with Stacey’s family is her ‘favourite thing to do’

This summer, Stacey, Joe and all five children took a vacation to Turkey.

In a wholesome Instagram post, Stacey shared a variety of snapshots of her posing with her family in front of a heart-shaped arch.

“Making memories with you, is my favourite thing to do,” Stacey wrote in her caption.

“So grateful to be spending time with my humans. Happy Wednesday Everyone. Lots of love from us.”

