Stacey Solomon tipped to front her own reality show with husband Joe and the kids: ‘Like the Kardashians!’

Sort Your Life Out favourite Stacey Solomon has proven to viewers just how loveable she is. Consequently, her spot on the BBC has been a hit.

The star nabbed herself a Royal Television Society award for Best Factual just last month, so it’s no surprise that she could be the perfect star to take over the reality TV space.

But just how likely is Stacey to snag herself a series that could rival The Kardashians?

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon set for reality TV success

Just this week (April 2), Stacey wowed fans by inviting her eldest son, Zach, to join the Sort Your Life Out team. This caused fans of the star to flock to social media to praise Zach’s manners, as well as her adorable young children, Rose, Rex and Belle.

The outpouring of support for the showbiz family left us at ED! wondering, why hasn’t Stacey had her own reality TV show about her everyday life – including her growing flock?

Now, we’ve found out just how likely it is that Stacey could have reality TV stardom on the cards…

An InstantCasinos spokesperson said: “After her rave reviews on Sort Your Life Out, Stacey Solomon is 2/1 to one day have her own reality TV show alongside husband Joe Swash and their six children.”

Obviously, the Solomon-Swash family has two TV favourites at the helm. With previous spots on EastEnders, I’m A Celebrity and Loose Women, the couple are sure to have every opportunity at their feet.

But what can we expect when switching on Keeping Up With The Swash-Solomons?

Zach joined his mum Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out for the finale episode (Credit: Optomen Television / BBC / Sort Your Life Out)

Stacey Solomon and her family could be the next Kardashians!

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede predicts Stacey’s reality TV stardom, explaining: “Stacey is a national treasure and one of the UK’s most popular stars.

“She’s a prime time queen and her and Joe are no strangers to reality TV.

“There are lots of great TV shows out there which are centred around families but this could be the perfect combination to make them the new Osbournes or Kardashians.

“They have a blended family, are open [and] honest and are used to the cameras so won’t play up to them – but be natural around them which makes the best reality shows.”

Nick even claims the brood could have comparable success to the Kardashians. He says: “Her family are all fabulous in front of camera, funny and natural. I think with her family and her extended friends this could be must watch TV – like the Kardashians!”

Stacey Solomon has had major success with Sort Your Life Out, so she could have her own show on the cards (Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Neil Kent)

Sort Your Life Out fans are likely to tune in

But who will actually tune in? Nick praises Stacey’s persona for raking in a loyal fanbase: “Stacey is a national treasure because she’s down to earth, kind, compassionate and professional.

“She’s a great mother and role model too, so she ticks all the boxes.”

Nick went on to say: “I think her everyday life will be lots of fun to watch and her interaction with Joe will be comedy gold!”

Off the back of eldest son Zach’s Sort Your Life Out debut, you might be wondering what could be in store for the teenager, as well as Stacey’s other children.

Nick says: “Her older children are used to the limelight and I can see them thriving as reality stars and beyond.

“It’s a great way for them to springboard their careers if they want too.”

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey for comment.

