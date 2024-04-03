Stacey Solomon waved goodbye to Sort Your Life Out last night (April 2) in an emotional series finale. However, that wasn’t the only thing that had viewers running to social media.

In fact, a special guest caused an outpouring of praise for Stacey and the organisation reality show.

Stacey was joined by none other than her eldest son Zachary, who appeared to win the hearts of BBC fans.

Son Zach joined Stacey Solomon and mucked in on the Sort Your Life Out renovation (Credit: Optomen Television / BBC / Sort Your Life Out)

Stacey Solomon and her son Zach join Sort Your Life Out finale

In the series four finale, Zach joined his mum for some unique work experience. He could be seen mucking in and even helping Stacey create a bespoke piece of decor for the Wellen family.

Dropped off by Stacey’s husband Joe Swash, the team were also joined by Stacey’s other young children Rex, Rose and Belle. Although Rex and Rose did their best to give their mum a hand with painting, it was Zach that really stole the show.

Viewers were extremely impressed with how well-mannered Zach was, with many dubbing him as “lovely”.

Was lovely to see Zach, what a lovely young man he’s growing up to be.

One gushed to social media: “The best team. Was lovely to see Zach what a lovely young man he’s growing up to be. Gutted it’s the last episode. I hope we don’t have to wait too long for the next series xx.”

Another praised: “@StaceySolomon that episode of #Sortyourlifeout was absolutely emotional as hell. What an amazing family and #Zach is a superstar.”

A third added: “Your teenage son being embarrassed of your choices but still mucking in. You’re doing good, @StaceySolomon.”

A fourth stated: “How cute are Stacey’s kids? Zach is growing into a lovely young man.”

“What a pleasant young man Zach is,” mused another.

Zach gave his mum a helping hand as she hosted the show (Credit: Optomen Television / BBC / Sort Your Life Out)

Mucking in!

The mother and son duo could be seen making a branch into a shelf with plastic animals fixed on top. Stacey roped Zach in to help drill the decoration into the wall, with the host wasting no time in teasing her teenage son.

Stacey quipped: “Do you remember when you used to like things like this?”

Zach then admitted: “It was a long time ago…”

Series four of Sort Your Life Out came to an end last night (Credit: Optomen Television / Neil Kent / BBC)

Stacey then replied: “It feels like it just happened in a flash!”

The Loose Women panellist also instructed Zach to be on tea duty for her fellow presenters, stating: “You make the best tea.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon addresses future of Sort Your Life Out: ‘Please do more’

