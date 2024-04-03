Stacey Solomon addresses future of Sort Your Life Out as ‘sad’ viewers plead ‘please do more’

Last night, Stacey Solomon hosted the last in the series of Sort Your Life Out (April 2) and, after another life-changing episode, it was no surprise that viewers are sad to see it go.

The BBC programme is helmed by Stacey Solomon with the help of experts Dilly Carter, Robert Bent and Iwan Carrington. Stacey’s team find themselves de-cluttering and reorganising the homes and lives of their guests, in emotional and uplifting scenes.

But will the hit programme be returning for series five?

Stacey Solomon with the Wellen family (Credit: Optomen Television / Neil Kent / BBC)

Stacey Solomon hints at Sort Your Life Out future

Taking to Instagram ahead the series finale, Stacey dropped a major clue about the programmes fate.

Alongside a clip of Stacey gushing about a light-up mirror creation, she penned: “Goodnight everyone. All done and ready to sit down for the LAST episode of the series.

Honestly this series has flown by.

“Honestly this series has flown by. We need to do more episodes for next series.”

This seems to confirm that there will in fact be a season five!

Posting after the episode aired, the official Sort Your Life Out Instagram account added: “And it’s a wrap,” followed by celebration emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sort Your Life Out (@sortyourlifeout)

Last night’s episode saw Stacey help the Wellen family, a growing brood who needed a hand decluttering their well-loved family home.

Martin and Shirley told Stacey of their journey adopting daughters Sarah and Katherine, and their hopes to create a space suitable for their grandchildren to stay over – as well as potentially growing their family.

The couple expressed their hopes to foster children, now their daughters have flown the nest. But of course, this meant they needed a blank canvas to make their family home warm and inviting again, minus the mess!

Stacey Solomon shares glimpse into the future of Sort Your Life Out (Credit: Instagram / @sortyourlifeout)

Sort Your Life Out fans sob as Stacey Solomon says goodbye

Meanwhile, Sort Your Life Out fans were less than impressed that the series was coming to an end, whilst being equally moved by the Wellens’ story.

One wrote to social media: “Tonight’s episode was so lovely – what an amazing family, and to give them the space so they can go on to give more life and love to others.”

Another gushed: “The last episode already. I live for Tuesday nights, now I’ll just have to re-watch the previous series after tonight to keep me going.”

A third emotionally added: “I’m so sad the series has ended!! My favourite show. Kindness, love, and gratitude (& practical tips!). We need to see more of it!”

Another praised: “Not the final episode already! Another fabulous series.”

A fifth chimed in: “Please do more each season. Six isn’t enough of this truly satisfying fix. Plus, it’s the only programme me and my daughter watch together.”

Read more: Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon’s smoking scandal explained

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.