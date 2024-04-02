Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon recently came under fire for her smoking habit after being snapped with a cig on a day out.

The beloved Loose Women panellist has previously raised eyebrows among judgemental Brits after she failed to kick the habit while pregnant.

Stacey was even stripped of a Mum of the Year award back in 2012 after she was snapped smoking.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stacey’s habit and the scandal that ensued…

Stacey Solomon is a firm favourite on the box, but some disapprove of her smoking habit (Credit: BBC)

Inside Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon’s smoking scandal

The mum of five has suffered her fair share of backlash after being pictured smoking. Recently, the Sort Your Life Out host was snapped smoking while outside, during a day out with husband Joe Swash and their children.

Last month, Stacey was seen puffing on a cigarette whilst enjoying a takeaway coffee and wearing an oversized coat.

Unfortunately, social media users didn’t take her vice lightly, with several slamming her online. “Foul habit,” said one.

As a result, a source claimed to New! magazine that Stacey was struggling with the criticism. They said: “Stacey is a sensitive person and she will be upset if anyone is thinking of her in a negative way.”

She’s had a lot of stick in the past about smoking and she finds it difficult.

The source continued: “She’s had a lot of stick in the past about smoking and she finds it difficult. The comments can be hurtful. Stacey is only human at the end of the day. She’s not doing anything wrong and is using it as a vice to de-stress.”

Fans of the star have also urged fellow social media users to “stop judging”.

Stacey Solomon stripped of award for smoking habit

Back in 2012, whilst pregnant with her son Leighton, who is now 11, Stacey was snapped smoking. As a result, she faced a slew of backlash.

So much so that Foxy Bingo stripped Stacey of her Celebrity Mum of the Year Award.

She said of missing out on the award: “I feel that they have to set a good example so it’s absolutely their decision and I have to accept it because at the end of the day they can’t be seen to support that.”

At the time, Stacey was backed by supermarket Iceland, who had included her in its telly campaign.

A spokesperson said: “Stacey has proved to be very popular with our customers over the past 18 months.

“We understand she deeply regrets the embarrassment she has caused with her recent actions but we are also aware that she has significantly reduced the number of cigarettes she smokes.

“Stacey tells us she is seeking medical advice to help her stop smoking and we remain fully supportive of her during this present time and going forward.”

The star rose to fame on The X Factor (Credit: BBC)

‘I’ve tried my best to give up’

Later in 2012, Stacey shed light on her habit. She told This Morning at the time: “At the end of the day, nothing that I can say makes it right. All I can say is that from the day I found out that I was pregnant, I have tried my best to give up.

“I completely understand why people would be angry, because for some people it’s incomprehensible.

“As soon as you get pregnant, you think you need so stop. I did smoke between five and 10 a day, but I completely cut down and from there on I have been trying to stop.

“I’m smoking between one and three a day, if that… I just thought I would be able to quit. And some days I’ve done really, really well and had none but there are some days when I have had some.

“I’m doing my best to just go without, but sometimes it’s not just as easy to cut it out.”

Stacey also told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield at the time: “I don’t condone it in any way. I think it’s important that people know that. I don’t want people to think it’s okay or that I think it’s okay.”

The star spoke out on her habit on This Morning in 2012 (Credit: ITV/This Morning)

‘I wouldn’t want to do anything to harm them’

Stacey also told Exclusive TV in 2012: “I’ve got nothing to justify the fact that I have smoked during my pregnancy.”

She went on to say: “There’s nothing I could ever say to make it right, because I know how much I love my son and my [unborn] child and I wouldn’t want to do anything in the whole wide world to harm them.

“For a long time I’ve wanted to give up, and I am, and I will eventually. It’s not something you can do in one day. The reaction’s been huge. I think people see me in this ‘perfect’ way and obviously I’m not a perfect person. No one is perfect.”

There’s no indication that Stacey smoked during her more recent pregnancies.

NHS warning about smoking during pregnancy

The NHS website explains the risks of smoking while pregnant. It says: “Every cigarette you smoke contains over 4,000 chemicals, many of which are dangerous, so smoking when you are pregnant harms your unborn baby.

“Cigarettes can restrict the essential oxygen supply to your baby. As a result, their heart must beat harder every time you smoke.

“Stopping smoking now will also help your baby later in life. Children whose parents smoke are more likely to suffer from asthma and other serious illnesses that may need hospital treatment.

“The sooner you stop smoking, the better. But even if you stop in the last few weeks of your pregnancy this will benefit you and your baby.”

Catch Stacey on Sort Your Life Out tonight (April 2) on BBC One at 9pm.

