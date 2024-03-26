Stacey Solomon ‘finding backlash over smoking pics difficult’ as fans urge ‘stop judging’: ‘It’s something she uses as a release’

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon has been bombarded with backlash over snaps of her smoking a cigarette.

The TV favourite was seen puffing on a cigarette whilst Joe Swash watched their children play outside.

It has now been claimed that the Loose Women panellist is struggling with the online criticism due to being “sensitive”.

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon facing smoking backlash

A source told New! Magazine: “Stacey is a sensitive person and she will be upset if anyone is thinking of her in a negative way.”

She’s had a lot of stick in the past about smoking and she finds it difficult.

They continued: “She’s had a lot of stick in the past about smoking and she finds it difficult. The comments can be hurtful.”

Stacey was snapped sporting a fur-lined coat and holding a takeaway coffee as she smoked outside.

Since then, fans of the star have made their thoughts on her habit known, with some slamming her choices and others urging fellow social media users to “stop judging”.

Stacey Solomon smoking

One social media user fumed about Stacey: “Surprised that she smokes – she is health-conscious and environmentally friendly online.”

Another added: “What a foul habit.”

Meanwhile, Stacey’s loyal fans chimed in, with one arguing: “Give the girl a break. It’s her choice and nobody else’s business.”

Another penned: “Can everyone stop judging? It’s really hard to stop.”

Stacey is only human at the end of the day.

New’s source went on to say: “It’s just something she’s using as a release. Stacey is only human at the end of the day. She’s not doing anything wrong and is using it as a vice to de-stress, but she’ll be worried about what people think of her.”

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey for comment.

Stacey Solomon slammed for smoking whilst pregnant

Back in 2012, Stacey had previously opened up about being unable to ditch the habit whilst pregnant. She said on This Morning at the time: “At the end of the day, nothing that I can say makes it right. All I can say is that from the day I found out that I was pregnant, I have tried my best to give up.

“I completely understand why people would be angry, because for some people it’s incomprehensible.

“As soon as you get pregnant, you think you need so stop. I did smoke between five and 10 a day, but I completely cut down and from there on I have been trying to stop.

“I’m smoking between one and three a day, if that… I just thought I would be able to quit. And some days I’ve done really, really well and had none but there are some days when I have had some.

“I’m doing my best to just go without, but sometimes it’s not just as easy to cut it out.”

Due to this, she lost out on being named Foxy Bingo Celebrity Mum of the Year and suffered a slew of backlash.

