Stacey Solomon on plans to step out of the spotlight for sake of her kids: ‘I want to be a stay-at-home mum’ 

Stacey Solomon has revealed her plans for a major career u-turn – and it’s all down to her kids.

The TV fave shot to fame in 2009 when she appeared on the X Factor. Since then, it’s fair to say she has not slowed down one bit. From fronting several smash hit shows to becoming a Loose Women, Stacey has kept busy over the years – and she’s even managed to add some kids to her growing brood with hubby Joe Swash

But it seems Stacey has big plans for where she wants to be in five years’ time – and it’s not on the telly…

The TV favourite has teased a career u-turn (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon ‘loves’ being a mum to her kids

Stacey and Joe are proud parents to Rex, 4, Rose, 2 and baby Belle, as well as Stace’s kids from a previous relationship, Zachary, 16, and Leighton 11.

In a new interview, Stacey shared how she would “love another” child but confessed how she’s “really tired.” Despite this, being a mum to five is her “favourite thing in the world.”

Stacey Solomon to step away from spotlight?

So much so, that Stacey has plans to pack in all the telly work and become a stay-at-home mum. She revealed to MailOnline: “Some people are like, ‘What’s your biggest dream for your career in five years’ time?’

I want to be a stay-at-home mum. I want to do bits to the house

“And I want to be a stay-at-home mum. I want to do bits to the house, grow some vegetables, do all the school runs. I love it.”

Joe and Stacey have a busy family life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon new TV show

Stacey’s BBC show Sort Your Life Out is currently airing its fourth series. And Stacey is set to front another programme: Renovation Rescue.

The series, made by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, will follow Stacey come to the rescue of people abandoned by builders, with their half-done homes in ruins and a state.

Back in January, Stacey said: “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can. I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money.

“I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first-ever UK project. They are all about empowering women, and what could be more empowering than a power tool?! It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”

Stacey is back on screens for a new Sort Your Life Out series (Credit: BBC)

Stacey hectic work schedule

It come after according to a source in Closer, Joe wants Stacey to slow down amid her busy work schedule. “Joe gets frustrated with Stacey as she is literally packing her day too tight,” they claimed.

“Stacey is a workaholic and says it won’t be forever, but at the moment she has no free time at all. Some days Joe feels like Stacey will explode – there’s only so much one person can do… and then they row because she’s stressed to the max,” they then continued. “Joe’s told her that of course he gets it when it feels like the wheels are falling off, but he’s told her that something’s got to give,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Stacey and Joe’s reps for comment at the time.

