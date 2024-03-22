Stacey Solomon has shared a heartwarming glimpse into having children, as she paid tribute to her eldest son on his 16th birthday.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram to share the sweet message. Stacey, 34, gave birth to her son Zachary, when she was just 17. Now, she’s given an insight into their close bond

Stacey Solomon’s eldest son turned 16 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon pays tribute to son Zachary

The Sort Your Life Out star gushed on Instagram: “Happy 16th Zachary. I can’t even believe I’m writing that! 16!

“I can’t explain how Zach changed my whole world. We grew up together. He is the KINDEST most empathetic, caring, incredible young man.

“His soul is magical and I can’t believe he’s my son. Zach You’re such a special person and I beam with pride at the man you have become.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

“Every year but particularly this year, as a whole new part of your life begins, I question has it all been okay? I hope I’ve given you the best 16 years you could have wished for.

I hope I’ve given you the best 16 years you could have wished for.

“I hope you feel even just a speckle of the joy you bring to us every single day. Because seriously Zachary you deserve the whole world. You ask for nothing and give your everything. To the moon and back…”

Stacey also shared an adorable video montage in black and white, with a compilation of short slips with Zachary.

Fans react

Fans of the star flocked to the comments to share their birthday wishes, with plenty agreeing that the emotional post moved them to tears.

One gushed: “Gosh anyone else crying. You are one incredible mummy Stacey.”

Another agreed: “Crying not crying.”

A third chimed in: “I hope he reads your caption! The most glorious thing a mummy can write!! The happiest of birthdays Zachary!!! Sweet 16!”

Another added: “A beautiful post Stacey. I bet he is as proud of you, as you are to him. Happy sweet 16th Zachary.”

Stacey Solomon’s children

The 34-year-old mum-of-five had her first child, Zachary, when she was just 17 with her then-boyfriend Dean Cox.

She then had Leighton, four years later, with her ex-fiancé Aaron Barham.

Stacey Solomon is now happily married to Joe Swash and the pair currently have three children – son Rex and daughters Rose and Belle.

They share a stunning £1.2m home in the countryside, with a swimming pool, dubbed Pickle Cottage.

Stacey has previously opened up about becoming a mother in her teens, to New! magazine.

Stacey shares three children with Joe Swash (Credit: Keith Mayhew/Cover Images)

She said: “When I had Zachary, I went from a carefree, I’m-never-gonna-die-life-is-fantastic teenager to, I’ve got a child who depends on me.”

“I realised immediately that if I wasn’t meticulously organised, I couldn’t get my milk vouchers. I had to pick up my giro at a certain time every week, I had to get the baby into nursery and out of nursery at a certain time there was so much for me to remember and think about.”

Stacey continued: “If I didn’t get my [bleep] in gear, I wouldn’t have survived. I wouldn’t have passed my A levels and I wouldn’t have kept my baby alive. It shocked me into it.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon addresses ‘intrusive’ Sort Your Life Out episode: ‘Obviously it’s so painful’

What do you think? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.