Stacey Solomon addresses ‘intrusive’ Sort Your Life Out episode: ‘Obviously it’s so painful’

Stacey Solomon, host of Sort Your Life Out, explained she could understand the pain involved for ex partners as they sifted through their belongings on the BBC One show.

Earlier this week, viewers saw Rachel and her two daughters declutter their home. But scenes that left Rachel emotional as she was reminded of her split from ex Darren – who also featured in the episode – drew ire from some of those watching at home.

The couple divorced six years ago. But despite breaking up, Darren still had possessions in his former family home.

Stacey Solomon met Darren as well as Rachel and their kids on Sort Your Life Out earlier this week (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out

Social media users blasted the show for being “too much” and “really awkward”, with one posting: “Too much emotional baggage in this episode. Too intrusive.”

However, ahead of the current series beginning, Stacey opened up about Rachel, Darren, and their daughters’ situation, claiming the sense of closure she perceived was “liberating”.

Stacey Solomon consoles an emotional Rachel (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey reflected to OK!: “He had so much stuff in in the house that he hadn’t picked up and just kind of left her with. So we actually tried to get him to come – we didn’t know if he’d turn up. And then he did turn up and pick up all of this stuff.”

She went on: “And as awkward as it felt, it also felt really liberating because when you’re holding on to someone else’s stuff… There was something really nice about when he shut his boot and drove off into the sunset. It was like: ‘Yeah, see you later you and all your stuff!'”

Darren inspects items in the warehouse (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Obviously it’s so painful’

Stacey also noted the participants were all “civil and lovely”. But she also recognised how “painful” the process must have been.

She added: “He’s still the dad of the kids. It was all really civil and lovely, but obviously it’s so painful. Like if that was me in that situation I would have found it really painful seeing my ex husband. But at the same time, as soon as he left I could see that her whole body just be like: ‘Ah it’s gone.'”

Sort Your Life Out is next on BBC One on Tuesday March 26 from 9pm.

