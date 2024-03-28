Joe Swash fires back as Stacey Solomon addresses changing her name: ‘You wouldn’t change if for me’

Joe Swash has confronted Stacey Solomon over the star failing to change her surname, despite tying the knot in 2022.

The happy couple addressed the topic on social media, where Stacey filmed herself on the phone to Joe.

The topic was spurred on as Stacey joked to Joe that he should call her “award-winning”, since her Royal Television Society win.

Stacey rang Joe Swash up to tease him about her award (Credit: Instagram / @staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash address surname change

On her Instagram Stories, Stacey could be seen boasting about her recent win at the Royal Television Society Awards. The star nabbed an award for Best Popular Factual Show for her BBC show Sort Your Life Out.

Now, she is making sure to rub it in, albeit teasingly. She couldn’t help but rib husband Joe Swash as she rang him up and explained that he would have to call her a new name.

She joked: “Just in the office, I should be working, but I’ve just spent my whole day doing this.” Stacey then phoned up Joe, who she questioned whether he was actually going to pick up her call.

Stacey then insisted: “You always answer the phone to an award-winner before anyone else,” to which Joe groaned: “God.”

The Loose Women panelist then added: “You know what I was thinking? Maybe I should change my surname. Stacey award-winner Solomon.”

That’s mad innit, you so easy change your name for an award but you wouldn’t change it for me.

However, Joe took the opportunity to fire back: “That’s mad innit, you so easy change your name for an award but you wouldn’t change it for me.”

Stacey also teased: “I need a husband that can handle an award-winning wife,” to which Joe quipped that no one could do that.

The SYLO favourite also asked for a cup of tea for her award-winning antics, to which Joe begrudgingly obliged – which Stacey showed in a snap to follow.

Alongside the clip, where Stacey cradled her beloved award, she penned: “In my award-winning era, Joe’s so happy about it.”

Stacey has kept her surname, Solomon, instead of taking Joe’s surname, Swash, when they wed.

Stacey Solomon wins Royal Television Society Award for Sort Your Life Out

Stacey gushed to social media about her award win: “We won. Our first-EVER award for Sort Your Life Out and my first-ever award for my own TV show.

“And it’s a @royaltelevisionsociety award!! WHAT. It’s only taken me 15 years. I don’t even know what to say. I definitely wasn’t ready for the speech.

“S.Y.L.O has such a huge place in my heart and there is nothing I love more than meeting people and being a part of changing their lives around. It is so special, and something I’ll never take for granted.

Joe Swash treated Stacey to a cup of tea after her award win (Credit: Instagram / @staceysolomon)

“Thank you to every single family who has welcomed us into your homes. You are the soul of the show. And to @declutterdollies @robert_bent_ and @mistercarrington you are my family and working with you is the absolute dream.

“And to every runner, researcher, member of production that work SO hard to make everything happen. I’ll forever be grateful for @bbciplayer and @optomen for believing in me to host @sortyourlifeout.

“Well done team SYLO to the moon and back gang.”

