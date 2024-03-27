Stacey Solomon took home a huge honour last night – but she wasn’t the only one stealing the show. In fact, husband Joe Swash seemed to leave fans gobsmacked as he suffered a very awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Joe and Stacey could be seen posing together at their Pickle Cottage home ahead of the Royal Television Society Awards last night (March 26).

But fans “zoomed’ in and spotted Joe’s hilarious style blunder.

Stacey Solomon attends RTS Awards with Joe Swash

Stacey looked stunning as she rocked a glamorous pale peach gown for the ceremony last night. The Sort Your Life Out star could be seen beaming on social media as she rocked an ensemble that left her feeling like a “princess”.

I can’t even tell you how blooming proud I feel.

She gushed in the caption: “Honoured. Off to the RTS Awards because I have been nominated for a Royal Television Society Award for Best Presenter & Best Popular Factual Show for Sort Your Life Out. I haven’t said anything to anyone till tonight because I don’t expect to win any.

“But I can’t even tell you how blooming proud I feel to even be considered for such a prestigious award! No matter what just being in the running is a real honour and I’m so proud of my whole SYLO family & so proud of us all & our hard work.”

Stacey also thanked her glam squad “for always making me feel like a princess. Since day 1. I love you.”

However, it was Joe Swash’s outfit that stole the show. Eagle-eyed fans zoomed in on Stacey’s post, where Joe could be seen posing in a dark green suit. And it wasn’t just Joe’s three-piece that caught the, it was his major style blunder.

Joe was caught with his flies down!

Joe Swash’s wardrobe malfunction

One fan joked in the comments section: “If you zoom in like I did, you will see!”

Am I the only person that has seen that Joe’s zip is undone?

Another pointed out: “Am I the only person that has seen that Joe’s zip is undone?”

A third urged: “Tell Joe to do his fly.”

Another chimed in: “You totally deserve to win this, but tell Joe he’s flying low or is that just to grab some attention away from that beautiful gown? You look stunning.”

Stacey Solomon hosts Sort Your Life Out (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Solomon’s Sort Your Life Out wins Royal Television Society award

Sort Your Life Out won the Best Popular Factual Show gong last night. Alongside an adorable montage of her accepting the award, Stacey gushed to social media: “We won. Our first-EVER award for Sort Your Life Out & my first-ever award for my own TV show.

“And it’s a @royaltelevisionsociety award!! WHAT. It’s only taken me 15 years. I don’t even know what to say. I definitely wasn’t ready for the speech.

“S.Y.L.O has such a huge place in my heart & there is nothing I love more than meeting people & being a part of changing their lives around. It is so special, and something I’ll never take for granted.

“Thank you to every single family who has welcomed us into your homes. You are the soul of the show. And to @declutterdollies @robert_bent_ & @mistercarrington you are my family & working with you is the absolute dream.

“And to every runner, researcher, member of production that work SO hard to make everything happen. I’ll forever be grateful for @bbciplayer & @optomen for believing in me to host @sortyourlifeout.

“Well done team SYLO to the moon & back gang.”

