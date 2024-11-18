Recent reports claimed that Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash were spotted having what appeared to be a heated argument in public.

According to eyewitness accounts, Stacey was seen tearfully hugging a member of their production crew while Joe walked away, visibly upset and puffing on a vape.

However, Stacey and Joe have since proven they’re as good as ever.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

An onlooker allegedly told The Sun: “Joe came out of a building on his own and stormed off down the street, he looked upset and was sitting on some steps for a while.

“Stacey came out of the building in tears and she looked really emotional, she was hugging someone.”

The incident occurred while the couple was accompanied by a camera crew.

The witness reportedly added further details: “About 15 minutes later Joe was having an animated talk with the man. Eventually, Stacey walked towards Joe in the car and shouted something. They ended up leaving separately. It all looked very tense.”

Despite these dramatic reports, the couple has given no public statement addressing the alleged disagreement.

However, Stacey recently visited Las Vegas for an influencer trip with the luxury beauty brand Space NK.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have been together since 2016 (Credit: Cover Images)

Joe Swash on Instagram

Amid the rumours, Joe posted a set of family photos on Instagram. The series included images of the family looking picture-perfect in fancy dress.

“Life recently,” Joe captioned the post.

Stacey herself chimed in with a gushing statement, proving everything is good between them.

“Omgggg I can’t wait to come home and get into this cuddle bub,” she gushed in the comments.

While the couple’s social media activity seems to reflect their tight-knit bond, fans couldn’t resist addressing the reported row.

One follower asked: “Were these taken before or after the ‘big row’ the media are reporting on currently?”

Another fan dismissed the rumours entirely. “I thought the papers said you had a row, just shows they know nothing.”

ED! has contacted reps for Joe and Stacey for comment.

Meanwhile, Stacey and Joe have reportedly been filming their new show, Escape to Pickle Cottage. The upcoming reality show will give fans an intimate look at their life in the countryside.

“Stacey and Joe are such homebodies and love nothing more than spending time with their children,” an insider announced.

“The series is set to be a huge hit, given the chaos that comes with a big family. Stacey and Joe will also not hold back when it comes to showing the highs and lows of family life.”

