Loose Women star and TV personality Stacey Solomon has said she feels “guilty” as she’s set for a PR trip away from her husband Joe Swash and their kids.

She said in an Instagram story that she wants “to be at home with all my home comforts and my family”.

“I just don’t like going anywhere unless it’s with them,” she added. Stacey’s off to see Adele with personal care and beauty product retailer Space NK.

Adele is playing her four final dates at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace over the next two weeks, the last of her residency there: November 15, 16, 22 and 23.

TV’s Stacey has some news – but don’t worry, she’s insisted she’s “not pregnant”. She joked: “Not again!”

Already mother to five kids – hence her saying “not again!” – Stacey is jet-setting to Las Vegas on the Space NK company dime. Why? To see Adele perform live at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum Theater.

Adele’s Vegas residency began in late November 2022, almost exactly two years ago. It continued this year after a series of postponements.

Altogether, it has brought in nearly $53 million for the Las Vegas venue, reports claim.

Stacey said in an Instagram story that she doesn’t usually go on “PR trips” because she’s “such a home girl”.

She explained: “I also feel guilty about it. I don’t know why I’m like that, I don’t know if it’s imposter syndrome but I feel guilty about going on PR trips…”

But Adele has been a “massive inspiration” to her over the years, she said. So, rather than wallow in the feelings of guilt, she’s allowing herself to feel “lucky” and “grateful” to see one of her favourite artists.

Mixed in with all the excitement are feelings of apprehension and nervousness.

Stacey said she feels apprehensive and nervous whenever she leaves her kids – Zachary, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, the youngest, who is just one year old – even if she’s just going to Manchester!

The Loose Women star is also step-mum to her husband Joe’s 16-year-old son, Harry.

“But it’s so not me as well,” she said. “Even Joe said, ‘This is so not like you. I can’t believe you’re going to Vegas on a wild trip to see Adele!’ And I was like, ‘Me either!'”

She has decided to take her sisters and friends with her for the trip.

Stacey wraps up her Instagram video by saying: “I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’ll bring you with me,” meaning you – us.

“I hope you enjoy it and I apologise in advance for all the Viva Las Vegas content that’s about to be on my Instagram.”

