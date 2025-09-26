Alison Hammond opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend on This Morning today (September 26), revealing the “sexiest” thing he does.

The 50-year-old presenter shared hosting duties with Dermot O’Leary this morning. They were joined by Nick Ferrari and Sonia Sodha, too.

In conversation, they discussed the “rules” of being a modern gentleman. They are said to include not vaping indoors, not using your phone in the gym changing room, and greeting someone with a single kiss on the left cheek.

Should a man get up when his partner leaves the table?

Nick added a rule of own – standing up when your partner does at a table – beginning: “Here is one that is not listed – this is the one, the one that has always worked for me, if you’re sitting particularly with some friends and a dinner table, or a charity event, when your wife/girlfriend gets up to leave the table…”

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond presented This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Dermot got up from his own chair, Nick joking, “Exactly that! Dermot knows the form… When she comes back, let’s see if Dermot is still with me… here we go again… and that is an absolute winner.'”

Alison replied: “I’m not going to lie, that has happened to me and it’s probably one of the most sexiest things I have ever ever seen.”

Sonia asked her if it’s “a way to your heart”. And Dermot quipped, “When you say it’s happened to you, do you mean in the morning meetings?”

Alison confirmed that her boyfriend, 28-year-old David Putman, “does it every time I come home.”

Alison Hammond and her boyfriend have been dating since 2023

The TV personality began dating model and Russian massage therapist David in October 2023, after she booked him for a massage session. She keeps their relationship out of the public eye, but did speak about him in May.

Alison Hammond generally keeps her relationship with her boyfriend out of the public eye (Credit: Cover Images)

She told Heat Magazine at the time: “He loves it. He just supports me. Anybody who I bring into my life supports me and whatever I do. They’re so happy for me.

“I don’t like to go into detail about him, because it’s my private life, and I want to respect his life as well. But you know I’m loved-up, everyone knows that!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.official)

When asked if she’d like to get married, the former Big Brother contestant didn’t rule it out. She joked, “I’d never say no. I might marry myself…”

And, in December last year, she told Good Housekeeping that the couple fit together “like a jigsaw,” with her partner being “So mature and sensible, and I’m so not. And the things he says to me … they’re just so lovely. It’s like a jigsaw; we fit and it all comes together.”

