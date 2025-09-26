This Morning viewers have taken to social media to complain following an interview with former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife.

Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata, appeared on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

The couple appeared on This Morning today (September 26), to speak about their new charity, The Richmond Project.

Rishi Sunak on This Morning

Rishi and his wife Akshata told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary that their new charity aims to make maths less scary and more accessible, and thus improve people’s wellbeing.

“Anyone can be a numbers person,” Rishi explained their core message, “and it’s about giving people that confidence in their everyday lives.”

The This Morning presenters also took the opportunity to quiz the couple on some more personal topics, including how their lives had changed now that Rishi is no longer PM, and getting Rishi’s take on the current political climate.

Rishi Sunak played Mr and Mrs on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Following a predictably evasive response on Rishi’s part, the interview took a bizarre turn as the couple were invited to play a game of Mr and Mrs, answering a set of juicy questions about their relationship, such as who had said ‘I love you’ first – Rishi, apparently – and who was most likely to win an argument, which, ironically, they couldn’t agree on.

‘Changed channel immediately’

All in all, viewers at home didn’t seem thrilled by Rishi Sunak’s appearance on This Morning, with many taking to social media to air their views.

“Changed channel immediately. #ThisMorning,” one person bluntly tweeted.

“Diabolical,” someone else said.

A third person commented: “Are they trying to make them more relatable to us paupers? #ThisMorning”

Just switched onto #ThisMorning. Uh what… has somebody put something in my drink? pic.twitter.com/YDL2vYX6ee — Jamie B (@JamieBolton) September 26, 2025

“Just switched onto #ThisMorning. Uh what… has somebody put something in my drink?” tweeted a fourth, baffled viewer.

