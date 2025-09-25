Ashley James has come under fire after fiercely defending migrants during a heated segment on This Morning, with some viewers branding her “appalling”.

During Thursday’s (September 25) edition of the ITV daytime show, Ashley joined co-hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard alongside radio presenter Tom Swarbrick to discuss the day’s most controversial headlines.

Among the topics was Nigel Farage’s latest podcast rant, in which the Reform leader claimed that migrants were “eating swans and carp” from royal parks, a claim which has since been thoroughly debunked.

The Royal Parks issued a statement clarifying: “There have been no incidents of people killing or eating swans. They are very carefully protected and looked after.” Viral footage used to support the claims was also revealed to be from 2010.

Ashley was bashed for defending migrants and arguing that they are not a threat to women (Credit: ITV)

Ashley James defends migrants on This Morning

The model and broadcaster didn’t hold back in her response.

“It is a lie,” Ashley said. “We’ve seen this very gradual dehumanisation of immigrants. It’s not about birds. It’s about pretending they’re a threat to women, to our culture and our country.

“Nobody wants, including the refugees and asylum seekers in these hotels, they don’t want to be isolated. They want to be able to give back. I really resent this political dehumanisation of a very vulnerable group.”

Tom Swarbrick acknowledged Ashley’s points. He agreed that not all migrants should be villainised due to the actions of a few. However, he added: “Unfortunately, there have been some cases where people who arrived by boat have been a threat to women and girls.”

This prompted Ashley to push back again.

The threat to women and girls is a man issue.

“This is not an immigration issue. The threat to women and girls is a man issue. It derails the very real threat that women face by making it about immigration.”

Tom cited a specific case of abuse involving a migrant. He argued that the public had the right to question how and why these people are able to enter the country and commit crimes.

Ashley replied with conviction. “I am a woman, and was a girl, and have a daughter. Nobody wants to eradicate femicide more than me,” she said.

She pushed back against the narrative that migrants are “eating swans” or posing a widespread threat to women, calling it a “dehumanising lie”. She also highlighted that immigration is, in her view, “economically beneficial”.

The panel weighed in on Nigel Farage’s recent controversial comments about migrants (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Ashley’s passionate stance quickly sparked a wave of online criticism, with the #ThisMorning hashtag flooded by furious viewers.

“I dare you to walk past a migrant hotel at 2am alone, Ashley. Talking absolute [bleep] as per usual,” one viewer fumed.

Another hit out at the broadcaster. “Ashley James is a very controversial woman in many ways. She’s a [bleep]ing idiot,”

“She’s not in the real world,” a third viewer tweeted.

“This is why we have free speech, so Ashley can illustrate how deranged her left viewpoint is,” another raged. “These migrant men are known and have posed a threat to women. Proven. Yes, UK men attack women, that’s irrelevant. We don’t need to import more dangers. And how a woman can sit there, talking down to other people who are worried about the safety of other women is appalling.”

Others accused her of being “on a soapbox” and ignoring public concerns.

“Read the room. The GP doesn’t take to her or her propaganda. Get her off that soap box.”

Despite the backlash, some viewers praised Ashley for speaking up against far-right narratives.

“The far right have entered the hashtag. Here we go,” one viewer wrote. “They are gonna start crying, saying immigrants must go, and we are taking back our country. But the same ones that want to visit takeaways that serve food from other countries.”

Another viewer bashed Tom’s viewpoints, calling him a “middle-class Tory boy”.

This Morning continues weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITVX

