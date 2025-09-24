Viewers of This Morning almost threatened to switch off during a truly odd segment of Pup Idol on Wednesday’s episode.

Hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley introduced the section of the show, leaving fans baffled.

It saw pet pooches battle it out as they ‘sang’ and ‘played the piano’ on today’s installment (September 24) live on ITV.

Bizarre Pup Idol on This Morning

Strictly Come Dancing star Shirley Ballas was roped in to judge the Pup Idol as a team of three watched in amazement.

Ben introduced the final, saying, “The doggy soap star we’ve all been waiting for.”

Viewers were left baffled by the Pup Idol. (Picture: ITV)

One of the pups performed a rendition of the Frozen song Let It Go, while another completed a challenging obstacle course.

A third dog played the piano while a fourth joined in the singing.

Viewers slammed ITV

Some fans certainly weren’t enjoying the Pup Idol segment on This Morning, with one even branding it “viewer abuse”.

They flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the ‘cringe’ installment.

“Give me strength,” one penned on the platform. While another said: “Please, make it stop.”

Someone else said: “I feel like I’m having an out-of-body experience. What is this nonsense?”

Another user wrote: “This is a new low, surely.” Sharing a clip, another expressed: “What is this?”

“What in the name of Simon Cowell is this?” someone else asked.

This Morning swearing chaos

The Pup Idol wasn’t the most chaotic part of Wednesday’s episode of This Morning.

Singer Lulu brought the show to a halt after dropping an F-bomb live on air, leaving to apologies to viewers.

Fans couldn’t believe what they heard. Picture: ITV

The 76-year-old was discussing her battle with alcoholism when she swore while quoting her friend Elton John.

“My son didn’t know, he said ‘Wait a minute, Mum, are you sure…’ and Elton said ‘How the [bleep] did I miss that?'”

Ben told ITV viewers he was sorry. “Elton has an interesting vocabulary, we need to be quite careful because it’s quite early.

“Apologies, you’ll understand that it was Elton saying that and not Lulu.”

Looking red-faced, Lulu added: “I’m so sorry, I am so sorry. Also, it’s me trying to push the story. How did I miss that?”

