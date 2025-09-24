Wednesday’s instalment of This Morning was brought to a dramatic halt after a guest swore on live TV.

ITV fans couldn’t believe what they were hearing after host Ben Shephard had to pause programming for the blunder.

Singing sensation Lulu appeared on the show alongside Ben and his co-host Cat Deeley when she made the mistake.

Lulu caught swearing on This Morning

Ben Shephard halted This Morning to make an urgent apology after Lulu dropped the F-bomb while making a tragic admission.

The 76-year-old singer was discussing her battle with alcoholism when she swore while quoting her friend Sir Elton John.

“It was never bad because I was never a fall-down drunk,” she explained.

“My son didn’t know, he said: ‘Wait a minute, Mum, are you sure?’ and Elton said: ‘How the [bleep] did I miss that?'”

Ben apologises for Lulu’s swearing

Ben jumped into action after Lulu’s blunder, telling ITV viewers he was sorry.

“Elton has an interesting vocabulary, we need to be quite careful because it’s quite early. Apologies, you’ll understand that it was Elton saying that and not Lulu.”

Looking red-faced, Lulu added: “I’m so sorry, I am so sorry. Also, it’s me trying to push the story. How did I miss that?”

ITV viewers couldn’t believe it

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after the F-bomb, fans couldn’t quite believe what they’d just heard on live television.

“Did Lulu just drop F bomb ? I thought my ears were deceiving me #ThisMorning,” one said.

Another added: “Lulu casually dropping the F bomb on #ThisMorning.”

A third penned: “It’s okay, Lulu. Us watching say [bleep] quite a lot. #thismorning”

Sharing the clip of the moment, another said: “For those that didn’t catch it, Lulu saying [bleep] on daytime tv #thismorning”

One was clearly a fan of the blunder, admitting: “I feel like Lulu should just be given her own slot on here. #ThisMorning.”

Lulu’s heartbreaking admission

Despite swearing, Lulu did go on to tell her devastating story on This Morning. She’s been sober for more than a decade, but recalled being “ashamed” before.

“I was very secretive, I was so ashamed of it. I would go out and have a drink, a couple of drinks,” she told Ben and Cat.

“I would go home, and have another drink. You know you’re an alcoholic if you can’t stop. I have a lot of friends who have a drink and say: ‘Oh I’ve had enough,’ but I couldn’t do that.

“I was a highly-functioning alcoholic, that’s why nobody knew. I would fall asleep sozzled. I’d set the alarm, wake up for work the next day, brush myself off and go to work.”

