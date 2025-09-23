Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has left viewers divided over his ‘odd’ behaviour on This Morning today (September 23).

Noel Fitzaptrick has made a children’s book, and appeared on the daytime TV show to discuss his upcoming projects with Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. But it seems viewers were left confused by his behaviour.

While Noel spent a lot of the time speaking about his book, which is to help children grieve the loss of pets, many fans couldn’t help but notice his behaviour wasn’t like his usual self. And accused him of having a God complex, when he has previously made them emotional.

Noel Fitzpatrick on This Morning

At the beginning of the interview, Ben and Cat praised Noel for the message behind the book, and so he took the time to discuss it in more detail.

He told them: “The number of times I have had people later in life come back tot hank me about how I dealt with something in the year 2000. I think how you deal with the passing of an animal is as important as how you deal with the life.

“Every day I would deal with it. There was nothing I could hand to someone to say that love will live inside them forever.”

But Noel then proceeded to give a very detailed description of the book’s plot, explaining that he chose to not give the child any gender and to just name the dog, ‘dog’, so that it was a “universal experience”.

He explained that the book ends with the child on the beach, where the sky meets the sea and they spot the “invisible line” which proves “that love will always be there forever.”

Noel said: “The one rule I have in my life is to be a contingent for love. It’s why I am on planet Earth. ”

The supervet then took the book from Cat, and began reciting some of his favourite parts, which were inspired by Winnie The Pooh.

Noel emphasised: “This love could change the world. And it does already change the world. We all want love.”

Conversation then turned to Noel’s new YouTube series, which he edits himself, and he admitted it was his way to connect to a new generation of people.

He explained: “I am very lucky. I found out I can’t change the world through surgery alone. I am the guardian of unconditional love and I have learned a long time ago to ignore the cameras and just be present. I’m the same if there is a camera or not.”

Viewers divided about his interview

But some viewers were left slightly confused by his appearance. And felt that he was promoting himself in a God like manner.

One said: Wow. This supervet Noel has some bizarre God complex going on. He has a kids book out and thinks it will change the world. Even his name on the front of the book is as big as the title.”

Another asked: “What the actual bleeding new-age [BLEEP] is he on about?”

“Do you think he loves himself a bit?” a third queried online.

A viewer added: “Good job Noel isn’t made of chocolate, he would eat himself!”

However some fans thought his appearance was great. And believe he is an amazing guy.

They said: “Gosh, I have nothing but love and respect for Noel Fitzpatrick.”

