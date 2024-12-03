Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick in tears on This Morning as woman thanks him for operating on dog

Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick was left in tears on today’s episode of This Morning (December 3) as he was surprised with an update on a dog he had previously performed surgery on.

The adored TV vet was on the ITV daytime show to talk to presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard about his new autobiography, Dogs and Their Humans: Stories of Healing and Hope from the Supervet’s Surgery.

However, Cat and Ben decided to turn the tables on Noel. Instead of him making someone else happy, they wanted to make him happy.

On This Morning, Noel was given a video update on a dog, Bailey, who he operated on in 2022.

This Morning surprises Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick

In the video, the dog owner, Vivienne, spoke: “Hi Noel. Bailey and I are so pleased to have this opportunity to thank you once again for making our Christmas 2022 complete. After Bailey was hit by a car, given horrendous injuries two weeks before Christmas, you operated on him. It was on your birthday and you saved his leg from amputation.

“You are an amazing man and we are so grateful. As you can see Bailey is fit and well and enjoying life. That’s thanks to you. Merry Christmas, love Bailey and I.”

That was so sweet, so sweet. Oh my goodness, thank you.

Noel was visibly emotional as the video ended, putting his head in his hands. Ben acknowledged how the whole thing was “magic”.

The Supervet expressed his gratitude for the video. He said: “That was so sweet, so sweet. Oh my goodness, thank you.”

As for the surgery on Bailey, Noel does indeed remember it well.

“It was my birthday. And I couldn’t ask for a better birthday present than to give Bailey his life back,” he admitted.

Viewers were touched by the sweet surprise

Noel wasn’t the only one who was moved by the video, as viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

One wrote: “If only every human loved animals as much as Noel does.”

Another praised: “Noel Fitzpatrick – what a beautiful, wonderful, talented, human being.”

A third shared her own experience with Fitzpatrick Referrals: “The lovely Noel Fitzpatrick. It was because of Fitzpatrick Referrals that our lovely boy Dylan was saved after we were run over by a speeding driver in 2010. He was 10 months old then. He sadly is no longer with us but we are grateful for the 11 years we had with him.”

