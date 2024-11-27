This Morning editor Martin Frizell has chosen to step down from his role at the popular TV programme. His departure comes after his wife Fiona Phillips, 63, revealed her Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Martin, 65, is due to leave the programme in Spring 2025.

This Morning boss Martin Frizell ‘quits’ show

Martin began his role at ITV in 2014 as editor of Loose Women before he became the editor of This Morning.

Although he still has a few months left in his role, The Sun reports that staffers have been left “shocked” by his exit.

A source told the publication: “It’s a real shock to everyone on the show. He’s been working there for so long.

“Nobody saw it coming at all. As far as everyone knows they have nobody lined up to replace him either.”

Martin, who is the programme’s longest running editor, said in a statement: “Next year I’m expecting my family priorities to change so I need to free up time for them.

Martin Frizell explains This Morning exit

“I love my team at ITV and will miss them and the thrill of live telly but it’s an always on, 24 hours a day, seven days a week commitment and I won’t be able to do both.

“It’s been a privilege to lead truly great presenters and producers. Between us we’ve turned out more than six thousand hours of live topical telly. That’s around 20,000 items and whilst the gongs are always nice, I’m most proud of the change we made to so many lives.

“Even saving a fair few with our campaigns on anti suicide, menopause, testicular cancer and ‘how – to’ items. This juggernaut is the toughest test for any broadcast journalist.”

Kevin Lygo, Managing Director, Media and Entertainment at ITV said: “This Morning is an iconic show in ITV’s schedule, and heading the team for a decade, producing more than ten hours of original, topical, live television every week is an amazing achievement.

‘We thank Martin and wish him the very best for his future ventures’

“As a programme and a brand, Martin has made sure the show continues to be a household name, an award-winning staple of the schedule with a growing successful presence in digital and social.”

He went on to say: “On behalf of the ITV Network, we thank Martin.”

Kevin signed off: “[We] wish him the very best for his future ventures.”

Emma Gormley, Managing Director at ITV Studios Daytime, added: “Martin has brought so much success to This Morning over the last decade which has seen an evolving landscape of changing and diversifying viewing habits. Under Martin, This Morning is now one of the nation’s most engaged formats, on both ITV and social platforms. Hitting an amazing 1 billion views across this year alone; an incredible legacy.

“I am proud of the brilliance and energy that he has brought to his role as custodian of this iconic brand.”

She concluded: “Martin’s decade-long contribution to the longevity and good health of our flagship show has been remarkable.

“And he leaves it in a place where it can continue to thrive into the next decade and beyond.”

ITV explained that Martin’s successor will be announced in due course.

