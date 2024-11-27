I’m A Celebrity has been slapped with Ofcom complaints over the comments Ant and Dec made about Richard Coles.

The brand new series of the ITV show kicked off last week – with Ant and Dec back at the helm. The famous faces in the jungle this year, include the likes of Tulisa Contostavlos, Jane Moore and Alan Halsall.

However, it’s now been revealed that the show has been hit with Ofcom complaints over the comments Ant and Dec have made about star Reverend Richard Coles.

I’m A Celebrity hit with complaints about Richard Coles comments

Reverend Richard Coles joined the ITV show as a late arrival, with Maura Higgins. However, it seems the hosts’ comments about the vicar during the show so far, have riled up plenty of viewers.

During an eating challenge – that Richard was taking part in – Dec quipped: “More tea, vicar?” referring to Richard’s clerical role.

Later on, Dec described the trial as “unholy,” while Ant jokingly quipped: “Bum-holey.”

Ant and Dec leave I’m A Celebrity viewers fuming

What’s more, during Tuesday night’s I’m A Celeb episode (November 26) Ant performed a mock sermon about the Reverend waking up in the camp.

“It’s the start of a new day now. And the first to wake up was Reverend Richard,” Dec said. Ant then interrupted and added: “And though the night before there had been darkness and a plague of insects had been visited upon him.

“But he had receiveth a small bounty that did taste of cheese. And now, praise be, he did rise again.”

Dec then said: “So basically you are saying Richard had a fright, got some crisps, then had a sleep and got out of bed?”

Ant replied: “Yes my child.”

Ant and Dec’s comments about Richard have since racked up several complaints as Ofcom, the UK’s communications regulator, received 70 from viewers.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We are assessing the complaints, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Richard Coles on I’m A Celebrity

It comes after campmates Oti Mabuse and Richard left I’m A Celeb viewers sobbing, following a personal chat about prematurely born babies.

Oti gave birth to her one-year-old daughter last year after a 16-hour labour. She was two months premature.

“When my daughter was born premature,” Oti told Richard during last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, “because she was in an incubator, the only thing we could do was sing church songs. For two months, every single day, we would sing church music”.

