Viewers watching This Morning today (September 22) were left divided after Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash were interviewed on the show.

The married couple, who tied the knot in 2022, have since become a regular face on UK television and now star in their own BBC reality show, Stacey & Joe, where their personal and family lives are documented.

Following a successful first series earlier this year, the show returned this month.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash on This Morning

To promote the hit show, Stacey and Joe appeared on This Morning to discuss their family dynamic with hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley. Among the topics up for discussion were Joe letting the kids eat baked beans on their white sofa and his plans to dig a fishing lake on local farmland. That said, viewers at home were less than impressed with the duo’s appearance.

“Cannot bear these two, how irritating!” one user wrote on X.

“I do have a tendency to watch some [bleep] on the telly but even I have a line I refuse to cross #thismorning,” another person shared.

“Well you both are beige af #ThisMorning,” a third remarked.

“#thismorning up next Joe Swash,” a fourth said, adding a gif of a man turning off the television.

‘I love watching Stacey and Joe’

On the other hand, many people were happy to see Stacey and Joe back on their screens.

“#ThisMorning I love watching @StaceySolomon and @realjoeswash. Keeping it real with family life and everything else that life throws at us!” one person shared.

“Nothing fake about this pair,” another insisted.

“I really don’t like these so-called celebrities but I have to admit that this couple’s life is so honest and upfront and I can’t help but feeling entertained with their show. They are very genuine and okay, they’ve had success but they still come across as fun, a bit crazy, charming but very driven and family oriented,” a third expressed.

“Love them both, such an incredible family, loving their reality show so much,” a fourth said.

