Stacey & Joe series 2 launch date revealed and fans are thrilled

Stacey Solomon revealed earlier today (August 26) that she was filming the final scenes for series 2 of Stacey & Joe – and now the BBC has shared the new season’s launch date.

TV favourite Stacey and husband Joe Swash won rave reviews for the first series of their reality show. It was quickly renewed for a second season. And we really don’t have long to wait till we can tune in and catch up on all the latest from Pickle Cottage.

All the gang are back for Stacey & Joe series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Stacey & Joe series 2 launch date revealed

In a statement today, the BBC shared: “The nation’s most honest and unfiltered celebrity couple Stacey & Joe return to BBC One and iPlayer on Tuesday 9 September at 8pm.

“Following the success of series one, cameras have returned to Pickle Cottage to follow the lives of Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and their family as they document the highs and lows of life juggling work, play, parenting and their ever-growing menagerie of pets.”

Revealing more about the new series, the statement added: “Picking right back up where cameras left off, this series will see some very special and monumental firsts for the family.”

Viewers will get to see Belle’s first day of nursery. They’ll also watch as the little ones learn to ski. And watch Zach celebrate his 17th birthday.

The statement added: “Audiences will get to see what really goes into making it work when you’re bringing up a blended family of teenagers and toddlers, as Stacey and Joe continue to navigate and manage their busy schedules and work lives, including passion projects and navigating changing family dynamics.”

‘So grateful’

Stacey Solomon and husband Joe said: “We’ve been so grateful for all the lovely messages and people watching series one. Everyone’s support means the world to us and we can’t wait to take everyone on this crazy journey we call life! We hope people will laugh along with us again in this new series.”

The news was also shared on Instagram, along with a trailer for the new series.

“More laughs, more love, more chaos – Stacey & Joe are back for Series 2!” the caption read. It added: “The beautiful chaos of life at Pickle Cottage. With lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents, there’s loads of love and laughs at Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s in our fly-on-the-wall reality series.”

Fans react

Viewers were thrilled by the news, with the comments coming thick and fast on social media.

“Aw I love this show so much,” said one. “Cannot wait,” said another. “Can’t wait! I love these two,” said a third. “My 7 year old has asked me weekly since the last season when this will be back on she is going to be absolutely buzzing,” another posted. “Can’t wait yippee,” another commented.

Watch Stacey & Joe weekly from Tuesday September 9 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

