Alison Hammond has opened up about marrying her toyboy boyfriend in a new podcast appearance.

The This Morning star, who turned 50 today (Wednesday, February 5), has been dating 27-year-old masseuse David since late 2023.

Alison made a sweet confession (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond on marrying toyboy boyfriend ‘tomorrow’

Birthday girl Alison was chatting with Richard E Grant during her Smart TV podcast when she made a shock confession about her boyfriend, David Putnam.

The telly star is rumoured to have been dating David since December 2023.

During her chat with actor Richard, her relationship with David came up. The topic was raised during a discussion about Married At First Sight.

“I just want to get married,” Alison confessed. “I want the dress, I want the honeymoon, I just want to get married.”

Richard then asked why hadn’t she gotten married to her current boyfriend.

I would marry him tomorrow.

“Well, I’ve only been with him nine months,” she said, revealing how long they’ve actually been together.

When asked if she wanted to marry him, she said: “Oh, do you know what? This is going to make headlines but, yeah, I would marry him tomorrow.”

Richard then asked how they met. “Oh, he was my masseuse,” Alison laughed. “So a happy ending all round,” Richard quipped.

“Absolutely not, he’s very professional, Richard E Grant,” she said, laughing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Alison Hammond talks relationship with David

Alison has previously addressed the age gap between herself and David.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping last year, she acknowledged the age gap, but revealed that when people see them together, they “get it”.

Describing David as “so mature” and “sensible”, she said: “And the things he says to me… they’re just so lovely. It’s like a jigsaw; we fit and it all comes together.”

“Yes, I’m 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you’d understand,” she then added.

“People have said to me: ‘We get it now’,” she then added.

Alison has revealed her plans for the future (Credit: ITV)

Alison’s plans for telly break

In other Alison-related news, the telly star has revealed that she wants to take a year-long break from working in TV to see the world.

Speaking to Heat World, she said: “In the next ten years, I want to travel the world. I would love to take a year off and just go and travel.

“Not just yet, but one day. I need to see the world before I die,” she then added.

The star has been fronting a show on BBC One recently alongside her son, Aidan, where they have been exploring Florida together.

Talking about the show, Alison said: “In this series, people will get to see another beautiful side to Florida. You also get to see my relationship with Aidan.”

Read more: Dermot O’Leary defends This Morning co-host Alison Hammond: ‘She is not a harlot!’

What do you think of Alison’s relationship? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.