Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond returned to This Morning today, where they chatted to viewers who phoned in asking for advice.

Ahead of the segment, Dermot and Alison encouraged This Morning fans to give them a ring with their problems. And it was here that Dermot pointed out an issue with the script…

Dermot fumed at script writers today on This Morning (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Dermot O’Leary in ‘jibe’ over This Morning script

Dermot and Alison returned as ITV’s very own agony aunt and uncle today as they prepared to solve the problems of those calling in from home.

It was here that Dermot delivered his part of the script and encouraged viewers to ask Alison for advice on the best chat-up lines.

Alison introduced the segment by describing herself and her co-star as the “ultimate agony aunt and uncle” before Dermot admitted his nerves when dishing out advice.

He admitted: “I dread it, but when we do it, I quite enjoy it!”

Dermot managed to muster some enthusiasm and asked viewers whether they needed some “Hammond confidence” or whether they needed inspiration for “legendary chat-up lines”.

The star then burst out laughing before the camera panned to a bemused Alison. Dermot chuckled: “Sorry Al, it was just in the script. She is not brazen!”

Dermot and Alison delivered some advice on the show today

Dermot defends Alison Hammond on air

He then exclaimed: “What are you putting that in there for!?”

A jokingly irritated Dermot exclaimed in agreement: “She’s not a harlot! She is a classy woman. What do they think of you!?”

She’s not a harlot! She is a classy woman.

After reeling off the script describing Alison as an expert in pick-up lines, an amused Alison complained: “I’m not brazen.”

She then admitted: “I do have some good chat-up lines, not gonna lie!”

The pair presented a fun-filled show today, January 31, from showing off the best bread makers, paying tribute to a string of beloved boy bands with karaoke and giving viewers the chance to win some cash with a roll-over of Spin to Win!

This Morning airs controversial Viagra segment

This week, This Morning had already baffled viewers with a very racy segment investigating female Viagra.

On the show, which aired on Thursday, Ben Shephard shared that they would be speaking to one couple who would later give feedback live on air after testing libido-boosting supplements during the show.

The couple did indeed return with their feedback after spending some intimate time in a hotel room together. Unfortunately, viewers weren’t pleased with the steamy segment.

One fumed: “Is this how low this show can go? Sending a couple off to a hotel to see if the ‘female Viagra’ works? Utterly pathetic.”

Another penned: “We really don’t need to know how the woman, who took the female Viagra, and her bloke got on. Especially not at lunchtime.”

