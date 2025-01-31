Alison Hammond announces plans for year-long break from TV: ‘I want to see the world before I die’

This Morning star Alison Hammond plans to take a break from work to fulfil her desires of traveling the world.

She is already living her dream by exploring Florida with her son, Aidan, for her new BBC travel show. But Alison wants to take time off from her professional duties to check things a major thing off her bucket list – travelling across the world!

That’s right, Alison might be missing from the telly for a while…

Alison Hammond and her son star in their own BBC travel show whilst exploring Florida (Credit: BBC)

Alison Hammond plans a year-long break

When asked if there’s anything she would love to do in the next decade, Alison told Heat World: “In the next ten years, I want to travel the world. I would love to take a year off and just go and travel.”

However, the broadcaster isn’t to take a break from work anytime soon. She added: “Not just yet, but one day. I need to see the world before I die!”

She’s glad to be able to travel with her 19-year-old son for her latest BBC series. Besides their budget-friendly trip, the ten-part series also focuses on their close bond.

Talking about exploring parts of Florida she has never seen before, Alison said: “In this series, people will get to see another beautiful side to Florida. You also get to see my relationship with Aidan.”

The complete Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked series is available to stream on BBC iplayer.

Viewers react to Alison’s travel show

Although Alison enjoyed her budget trip to Florida, viewers haven’t reacted kindly to her recent travel experience.

The BBC show was met with some nasty comments, with some questioning the budget of the show.

One X user said: “So Alison Hammond is going to Florida in a new travel show and taking her son all at the license payers expense. Alright for some. License payers money being abused yet again.”

Another social media user fumed: “No more Alison Hammond, now like other annoying A-listers with no real purpose on TV, she’s getting her son in too with their new travel show Florida Unpacked. There are enough celeb travel shows and celeb parent child series on TV already.”

Alison Hammond starred on Loose Women on January 31 with her son Aiden to discuss her recent show (Credit: ITV)

“Alison Hammond on a free holiday to Florida to see if it’s accessible for poor people. Do [bleep] off BBC,” read one comment.

Elsewhere, Alison’s fans enjoyed watching her have fun on a strict budget.

One thrilled fan reacted to the show saying: “The ever popular Alison Hammond returns to our screens with a 10 part series, Alison Hammond‘s Florida Unpacked, along with her son. Deep joy!”

Another added: “Loving this, brings back so many memories, as visited a few times over the years. Making me want to visit again, as we venture away from the parks as well. But you have shown things we have not tried and all looks fab. Both doing a great job.”

So, did you watch the BBC show starring Alison and her son? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.