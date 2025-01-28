Inside Alison Hammond’s son Aidan’s private life – love split, ‘rent’ he pays famous mum, relationship with his dad and half-siblings

Alison Hammond is one of the most beloved presenters in the UK, but while her career is widely celebrated, Alison’s greatest joy is her son, Aidan.

Now 20, Aidan is stepping into the spotlight alongside his mum as they co-host BBC Two travel show Florida Unpacked.

Despite growing up with a famous parent, Aidan has led a relatively private life. From his burgeoning DJing career to his family dynamics and journey to independence, here’s everything we know about Alison Hammond’s only child.

Alison appears with her son Aidan on Florida Unpacked (Credit: BBC)

Alison Hammond on bond with son Aidan

Aidan was born on February 5, 2005 – sharing a birthday with his mum, Alison, who gave birth to him on her 30th birthday.

Alison has often joked about how her son didn’t get her a birthday gift that day. “He was there. He was loving it!” she quipped. “I was a bit miffed because I was like: ‘I can’t believe it’s my birthday, and you haven’t even bought me flowers or a card!'”

Aidan is Alison’s only child, who she shares with her ex-fiancé, Noureddine Boufaied, a Manchester-based cab driver.

Although the couple separated in the early 2010s, they successfully co-parented Aidan.

Alison has spoken fondly of Noureddine, calling him “a lovely man with a beautiful smile”.

Aidan also has three half-siblings from Noureddine’s other relationships. Alison has shared how these blended family dynamics have become a meaningful part of their lives.

Speaking on This Morning, she said: “I felt that failure with my son’s dad when we broke up but he moved on and has three other kids now and they are part of our life.”

Aidan’s love life

Last year, Alison revealed on the Parenting Hell podcast that Aidan had recently split from his girlfriend. According to Alison, the breakup stemmed from a miscommunication following a lads’ holiday to Zante.

“She was a lovely girl, I really liked her,” Alison said. “But then [he] went off with his mates to Zante, had a lovely time, came back and they kind of finished. And I was like: ‘Why did it finish darling?’, and he was like: ‘Well I think she might have thought that I might have been naughty in Zante.'”

Alison asked if he had been unfaithful, but Aidan assured her he hadn’t, chalking it up to insecurity.

Currently, Aidan is single and focusing on his career, hobbies, and friends. “He’s happy being single at the moment,” Alison shared. “He’s just chilled being single and he’s happy.”

Paying rent

Despite her multi-million pound fortune, Alison is determined to keep Aidan grounded. Last year, she revealed that she started charging him rent to teach him responsibility.

“I’m going into a new phase of life where, wait for it… my son is paying rent,” She said on This Morning.

Aidan now contributes £40 for rent and £30 for Sky TV. Alison explained that this modest fee was meant to prepare him for real-world responsibilities.

“He’s getting a good deal!” she joked.

The rent, Alison admitted, goes toward her self-care, as she uses it to get beauty treatments.

Aidan is an aspiring DJ (Credit: YouTube)

DJ career

Aidan is carving out his path in the entertainment world as a DJ. His passion for music led to his first major gig at Camp Bestival in the summer of 2024. Proud mum Alison couldn’t contain her excitement.

“DJing was always his passion,” She said. “So I said: ‘You know what, in life, you should do something where you love it.'”

Aidan previously credited his mum for helping him get a start in the music industry.

Appearing on the Spin Justice podcast, he said: “Most of my jobs, she’s always helped me get the job. She’s put my foot in the door and now she’s said: ‘Go on, carry on.'”

Tonsil surgery

In late 2023, Aidan underwent surgery to have his tonsils removed. Alison documented the experience, sharing hilarious moments of her son’s post-surgery recovery.

“Dunno what all the fuss is about, really,” Aidan quipped in a video from his hospital bed. “It’s fine!”

Another lighthearted video showed Aidan sitting next to the hospital’s help button, with Alison teasing: “But you don’t need it right now. I’m here.”

As the post-surgery medication began to take effect, Alison encouraged her son to “relax”, to which he slurred: “I’m relaxed, man! I’m good.”

Alison Hammond and son Aidan’s close relationship is evident in their everyday lives and shared projects, such as Florida Unpacked. But it’s also clear that Aidan plays an important role in Alison’s personal life.

Recently, Alison revealed that her son even gives her relationship advice. During an appearance on Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening, she shared: “When it comes to relationship advice, you’re very good!”

However, she joked that when it came to career advice, she was “not sure”.

Florida Unpacked airs weeknights on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

