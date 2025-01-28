Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked slated minutes into first ep: ‘Seriously considering cancelling my licence fee’

Alison Hammond’s highly-anticipated new BBC travel show, Florida Unpacked, premiered last night on BBC Two, but the response from viewers was far from glowing.

The 10-part series sees the This Morning star and her 20-year-old son, Aidan, exploring Florida on a budget.

However, the first episode last night (January 27) sparked outrage from viewers.

Backlash over Alison Hammond’s Florida Unpacked

The travel show features Alison and Aidan as they venture off the beaten track, seeking out hidden gems and budget-friendly activities in the Sunshine State.

In the first episode, the duo rented a camper van, kayaked in the crystal-clear waters of Silver Springs and experienced retro drive-in cinema culture in Ocala.

Speaking about the show, Alison previously said: “Travel is in my blood. For years I worked as a tour rep following in the footsteps of my dear mum. This meant I was lucky and got to visit Florida from a young age. I was so captivated by America’s culture, food, TV shows, and films, and some of my happiest memories are tied to those first formative trips to the US.”

She then added: “We managed to budget our way to a place that totally captured our hearts… and now I can’t wait to share Florida’s best-kept secrets with you all.”

Viewers react

However, while the mother and son seemed to enjoy their adventure, many viewers at home were less than impressed.

The backlash began almost immediately, with social media flooded with complaints about the concept and execution.

Some viewers also expressed frustration that the show felt more like a personal holiday for Alison and Aidan.

“Why the [bleep] are us licence payers paying for it?” one viewer fumed.

Another raged: “Seriously considering cancelling my licence fee. BBC, why are you wasting licence payers’ money on sending Ms Hammond AND her freeloading son on a free holiday that most of your customers can’t afford? #FloridaUnpacked.”

Some cruelly criticised Alison directly, calling her “talentless” and “irritating”.

Others took issue with the inclusion of Aidan, branding him a “nepo baby” after benefiting from his mother’s connections.

“I see Alison Hammond has bagged herself and her nepo baby a free holiday in the form of her new TV show,” one wrote.

‘Loved it!’

Not everyone felt the same, though.

Over on Instagram, viewers were a much nicer bunch, agreeing with ED! that it was a nice escape from the doom and gloom of blustery Blighty.

“Loved it!” declared one. “Can’t wait to watch the rest of the series.” “Alison is a breath of fresh air – love the dynamic with her and Aidan,” another commented.

A third said: “Currently binging the whole series right now… I’m watching you guys do the street art at the moment. It’s a really feel-good series. Loving it, especially the mum and son bond.”

“You know what, it’s just a nice wholesome show. Nothing heavy or earth-moving, just nice,” another concluded.

Florida Unpacked continues weeknights on BBC Two at 6.30pm.

