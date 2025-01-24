During Friday’s episode of This Morning, host Alison Hammond admitted she has a shopping addiction live on air.

During a segment with money therapist Vicky Reynal, she revealed to viewers that she helps people with their relationship with money, whether that be money secrets, overspending or purposely putting money aside.

Dermot and Alison spoke to a money therapist on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Alison Hammond admits ‘shopping addiction’

While discussing the different circumstances that people might have surrounding money, Alison unexpectedly confessed that she has an addiction when it comes to shopping.

“When anything goes wrong in my life, we tend do, well, my life and my friend’s life, we do tend to do a bit of retail therapy,” she admitted today (January 24) .

I think I’ve got an addiction.

As Vicky explained buying things for yourself gives you a “short-lived sense of feeling better” when you’re “sad”, “lonely”, or “bored”, Alison agreed.

The former Big Brother star added: “I think I’ve got an addiction. I’m into TikTok at the moment,” before stating: “I didn’t realise this was going to turn into a therapy session!”

Alison continued: “I’m into TikTok and I do like the things they throw up at me. I’m literally so gullible and then there are parcels coming and I go: ‘How many parcels have I ordered?’ I’ve gotta stop it! Is there anything I can do to stop?”

Vicky insisted people in Alison’s situation have to dig deep and find the root of the problem to stop their addiction.

Alison admitted she has a ‘shopping addiction’ (Credit: ITV)

Alison’s money problems

While Alison might be a successful, booked and busy television presenter the nation adores, she recalled to The Guardian that hasn’t always been the case.

“There was a time when I couldn’t pay my mortgage, and I was really famous,” she said.

As a result, she settled on a job at the local hairdressers. However, if a customer recognised her, she would say she was helping out.

At the time, her son, Aidan, was still younger and Alison’s mum would help her family financially.

She continued: “It’s not all good all of the time. But I was all right, you know? That’s television, it’s fickle and it’s part of my journey, part of my power.”

Read more: Alison Hammond declares ‘I am enough’ as boyfriend David appears to shut down split rumours

What are your thoughts? Share them on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.