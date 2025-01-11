After Alison Hammond spent Christmas apart from her toyboy boyfriend, rumours of a break-up swirled.

Now, taking to Instagram, she’s declared that she will “always be enough” in a candid post that’s seen support from fans and famous friends pour in.

This Morning host Alison Hammond is thought to have spent Christmas apart from her boyfriend due to her panto commitments (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond forced to spent time apart from boyfriend

Alison spent her Christmas and New Year in panto in Birmingham. And the 65-show run meant that Alison and David Putnam were forced to spend time apart. While Alison was on stage, David was seen on his social media soaking up the sun abroad during the festive season.

I’ll always be enough!

But despite Alison shutting down questions over their 22-year age gap ahead of Christmas, reports surfaced speculating that the pair had quietly split.

David’s social media activity on Alison’s latest post seems to suggest otherwise, though…

‘I’ll always be enough’

Alison and David do still follow each other on Instagram. And, appearing to shut down rumours of a split, he has liked her latest post, which showed his gorgeous girl both with and without make-up.

She shared one picture of herself in the gym and another on the set of This Morning.

Alison captioned the post: “Without or with make-up, I’ll always be enough! Embrace both looks and keep it real. Your beauty is you and the fact there ain’t no one like you in the whole wide world!”

David appeared to agree, hitting the like button.

‘Gorgeous! Always!’

This Morning host Cat Deeley was among those commenting. She said: “Gorgeous! Always!”

Vanessa Feltz also commented. She said: “You are gorgeous inside outside all the time and we’ve been pals for more than 20 years. You make the sun shine on my darkest days. End of!”

Alison’s make-up artist Mikey Phillips also commented. He said: “You are more than enough!!! Love you my Queen.” He then quipped: “Obvs I prefer you with the make-up!”

Alison Hammond and boyfriend David’s relationship timeline

Alison went public with David in April 2024. She revealed that she’d kept the relationship quiet for 18 months before that, though.

She told The Sun at the time: “He loves me to bits. He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!”

In October of the same year, Alison seemed to suggest that, should David get down on one knee, her answer would be yes. “There is someone special, and if he wants to pop the question, he can pop away,” she quipped.

