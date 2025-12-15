This Morning star Poppy O’Toole has given birth to her first child.

The telly chef – famed for her potato recipes – confirmed in August that she was expecting her first child with new husband Tom, whom she married earlier this year.

And at the weekend, Poppy revealed she had welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Poppy O’Toole pregnancy (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Poppy O’Toole reveals baby news

On Saturday (December 13), This Morning star Poppy took to her Instagram and confirmed her baby news. She uploaded several photos of her holding her daughter while sitting in front of a Christmas tree.

“The baby potato arrived last week and she is doing amazingly. Thanks for all the love and messages,” she told her 1.4 million followers.

Poppy’s fans flooded the comments section with support as one person wrote: “Congratulations!! All hail the potato princess!!” Another added: “Congratulations! What a very sweet potato.”

Her famous pals also sent their congratulations. Ulrika Jonsson said: “Woohoo! Love a new potato!” Gordon Ramsay also said: “Congratulations to you both sending lots of love from all the Ramsays.” Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu then gushed: “Congratulations my potato queen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy O’Toole (@poppy_cooks)

Poppy on pregnancy journey

In September, Poppy appeared on This Morning and revealed that she is “a couple of months” away from having her first baby.

Wanting to know how she has found pregnancy so far, host Ben Shephard asked: “How has it been?” Poppy revealed: “Fine, good. I feel a bit tired. I haven’t been sick.

“I’ve not gone off my potatoes. But I’ve not had any weird cravings which I have felt pretty gutted about. I wanted something really strange, but no.”

After she finished her meal, Poppy told the hosts: “The next time I’m here, I’ll probably be a mum!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poppy O’Toole (@poppy_cooks)

Poppy’s pregnancy reveal

Poppy revealed she was pregnant earlier this year on Instagram. In a video, Poppy had her bump on show, and along with her hubby the pair spoke to the camera. Poppy said: “I am here with my new husband, Tom, to make a very special announcement. We got married a few months ago. Made it happen really quick, there was like a six-week turnover.

“There was a lot of speculation. Is there going to be a new member of the family coming soon? Well we can confirm, there is a new member of the family.”

Poppy and Tom then showed a new puppy to the camera, pretending that’s the only new member joining. While rubbing her growing baby bump, Poppy said: “Well, I think that’s the only thing we had to announce.”

In the caption, Poppy announced her pregnancy: “We’ve got a very exciting announcement. Oh yeah, and also I am pregnant.”

Read more: This Morning host Cat Deeley called out over on-air ‘blunder’: ‘Come on now, Cat!’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know