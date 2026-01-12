Dianne Buswell gives baby bump update as she reveals emotional gift from her parents: ‘Distance can be tough’

Dianne Buswell is inching closer to her due date and has bared her baby bump after jetting back into the UK.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional has been visiting her parents in Australia but has now returned home ahead of giving birth.

Aussie Dianne, who is now permanently based in England, has celebrated being back on home soil with pictures of her growing bump.

Fans are thrilled with the snaps, excitedly telling Dianne she has “officially popped”.

Dianne Buswell gives baby bump update

Dianne shared snaps of her baby bump on Instagram among a photo dump of 20 recent pictures.

The mum-to-be is dressed in a copped jumper in one with her bare tummy poking out of the bottom.

She’s also shared a picture of herself in a Lycra black unitard while doing pilates.

And in one impressive photo, Dianne is standing in the gym with her huge bump on show.

Fans have gone wild for Dianne’s photo dump as they excitedly await baby news from the dancer and her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

One commented on the post: “Wow you have popped girl, you look beautiful!”

Referring to her tummy button, another added: “You’re getting an outty!”

And someone else commented: “The belly button has popped!”

Dianne’s emotional gift

Dianne has also shared several photographs of an emotional gift her parents, Mark and Rina, sent home with Dianne for her baby.

They purchased a very special book for their unborn grandson and wrote an emotional message in the front cover.

The storybook, called The Invisible String, tells the story of an unseen string that connects loved ones despite distance or loss.

Signed Nanny and Pop-Pop, the tear-jerking message reads: “Dear ‘Baby Boy’. We are so excited and can’t wait to meet you.

“Although distance will keep us apart, our love for you will always be felt through the miles that part us.

“Always remember we will forever be connected to the ones we love by our very own invisible string.”

They signed off: “Love today, tomorrow and forever.”

Mark and Rina’s message to their grandson has brought fans to tears.

Sharing a crying emoji, one wrote: “The words in the book!”

Another person added the same emoji and said: “Your parents are so sweet. What true words.”

And someone else added: “Such beautiful words from your parents. Distance can be tough, but the love is always there. Baby is one lucky boy.”

We’re not crying, you are…

