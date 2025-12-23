Dianne Buswell leaves Strictly stars sobbing as her emotional parents ‘meet’ her baby bump for first time

Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell has left her co-stars in tears after sharing a sweet video of her parents meeting her baby bump for the first time.

The pregnant dancer, 36, has flown back to Australia with partner Joe Sugg to spend the Christmas period with her parents.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell shares heartwarming video with her parents

Taking to her Instagram yesterday (Monday, December 22), Dianne shared a heartwarming video with her 1.1 million followers.

In the video the dancer shared, she could be seen reuniting with her parents, Mark and Rina, at the airport in Australia.

The video, which has been filmed by boyfriend Joe, shows Dianne entering the arrivals terminal to be greeted by her mum and dad, who rush to hug her.

Mark and Rina are also seen gushing over Dianne’s growing baby bump and sharing a laugh with Joe.

A caption reading “Home for Christmas [heart emoji / tearing-up emoji],” appears on screen as Dianne greets her mum and dad.

Dianne is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

‘Well, I’m gone!’

“These two just make me so happy. Nothing beats being home for Christmas [praying emoji]. And first time they met bump,” Dianne captioned the post.

Her co-stars took to the comment section, admitting that they were in tears watching the video.

“Well, I’m gone! Have the most wonderful time with your family, xxx big hugs from me xxx,” Amy Dowden gushed.

“I cried happy tears,” Vito Coppola wrote.

“This is the best,” Nancy Xu added.

“This is so effing wholesome!!! Their little faces are so special,” another follower wrote.

“So lovely. Have a wonderful Christmas with all the family,” a seperate fan gushed.

“In tears here. What a beautiful greeting and reaction to your lovely bump,” a third added.

Dianne had a 4D scan for recently (Credit: ThatcherJoeVlogs / YouTube)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell get first glimpse at unborn baby son’s face in 4D scan

Last week, Joe and Dianne got to see their son for the first time as they attended a 4D scan for their unborn baby.

Joe documented the hospital trip on his YouTube channel.

As Dianne was scanned by the doctor, she was told, “So all those whooshing noises are him moving.”

“I can feel him!” Dianne said.

Joe then filmed the baby’s face as it came up on the screen. “Aww, so cute,” he said. “His little face! Oh my gosh, he’s so cute,” Dianne gushed.

“The cutest little nose,” Joe said, before turning the camera to face himself as he welled up with tears.

“It’s amazing that your body has made, like created bones inside it,” he then mused.

Updating fans after the scan, Joe said: “So his foot is basically up next to his head which I’m sure is fine.”

“Everyone would presume it’s from me, because I’m a dancer, but I think your [Joe] flexibility of leg to head,” Dianne said.

“I can safely say he’s got your nose,” Joe said. “He’s definitely got my nose!” Dianne agreed.

