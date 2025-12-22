Strictly star Vito Coppola has paid tribute to his co-star Dianne Buswell as she prepares to become a first-time mum.

On Saturday (December 20), the 2025 series came to a finish, where Karen Carney and Carlos Gu were crowned this year’s winners.

Hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly also presented the show for the final time after announcing they would be waving goodbye to the hit BBC show.

Vito is excited to become an uncle next year (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Vito Coppola praises co-star Dianne Buswell

Following the emotional episode, Vito took to social media to praise his close friend Dianne in an Instagram post.

“I would like to tell my Gorji @diannebuswell that what you did this year was a true reflection of who you are, an amazing woman who did not hold back once and that in every circumstances has always kept giving the 110%!!!” he wrote.

“You are the example of [a] person to follow and that’s why we all love you so much, because you are an inspiration and a super woman! You have the power of a lion and the heart of a lamb and that’s why you are unique! I am beyond proud and very grateful to have found a friend, a sister and family in you,” Vito continued.

“You did every single rehearsals, every single day and danced full on since our tour until now, from June to December, smashing every single time not just on the dance floor but in life. You proved that women are the most amazing creatures on heart and that there is nothing stronger than [the] power of a mum (technically baby mum).”

Dianne, who announced she is having her first child with Joe Sugg, is expecting a son next year. Vito insisted the couple are “going to be the best parents”, describing Dianne as the “most fantastic super mum”.

He admitted he is looking forward to meeting their “little boy”, stating: “He is going to have the craziest Italian uncle… zio Vito.”

‘Our little boy is so excited to have an uncle Vito’

In response to Vito’s heartfelt tribute, Dianne wrote: “You are such a good friend our little boy is so excited to have an uncle Vito like you xxxx.”

She added: “And thank you for looking after us both whenever we danced.”

“What a beautiful post Vito,” one fan wrote.

“What are beautiful expression of friendship xxxx,” another person shared.

“Dianne and Joe’s baby boy have got the best uncle in Vito,” a third remarked.

