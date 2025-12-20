During tonight’s (December 20) Strictly final, Karen Carney was crowned this year’s winner. And sadly, not everyone is happy.

On Saturday night, West End performer Amber Davies, social media personality George Clarke and former Lioness Karen Carney performed in the final. The judges gave their scores as usual. However, it did not impact the public vote.

As Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman presented the hit BBC show for the very last time, they announced at the end of the episode that Karen and her dance partner Carlos Gu were this year’s winners of the 23rd series.

The pair were overwhelmed by the result and shared a huge, passionate hug. Carlos thanked Karen for “being so incredible this whole journey” and for “changing his life”.

Following a huge series, Amber, George and Karen competed in this year’s final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans react to Carlos and Karen winning

With tough competition, fans immediately reacted to Karen and Carlos’ victory.

“Ah, well deserved to Karen and Carlos. She’s amazing, to be fair,” one user wrote on X.

“And the crowd goes wild! Karen and Carlos, the right result,” another person shared.

“Can’t complain about that result! Absolutely fabulous,” a third remarked.

“Goes to show how popular football is in this country. Well done, Kaz and Carlos,” a fourth said.

“The right winners,” a fifth expressed.

Karen and Carlos were announced as this year’s winner of the 23rd Strictly series (Credit: BBC)

‘Absolutely gutted for George’

Meanwhile, many were hoping for George and his dance partner Alexis Warr to win.

“You’ve gotta be joking,” one declared.

“GEORGE WAS ROBBED,” another insisted.

“Absolutely rigged,” a third remarked.

“You best believe I’m gonna be that person to say rigged……I’m sorry but HOW has George not won with all the crazy support he had from fans, YouTubers, families, etc. I find it very hard to believe,” a fourth said.

“Absolutely gutted for George, he deserved it so much,” a fifth added.

“Every poll had George as the clear winner. The most rigged show,” another insisted.

Next Thursday (December 25), the hit BBC show will return for its Christmas special. Tess and Claudia will host the pre-recorded episode.

Read more: Strictly star Amber Davies shares ‘loud and clear message’ as she hits back at unfair backlash

What do you think of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing winner? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.