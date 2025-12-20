Strictly viewers overcome with emotion as Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present show for final time

Strictly viewers admitted they were a complete mess after hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly walked out for the final time tonight (December 20).

The iconic presenting duo announced in October that this year’s series will be their very last, where they said it “feels the right time” to walk away from the BBC One dancing competition.

Tonight, either Amber Davies, George Clarke, or Karen Carney will be crowned a winner. However, aside from who will hold up the Glitterball Trophy, viewers are well aware that it will be the final live show for Tess and Claudia, and it seems to be a moment many have been dreading.

Tess and Claudia are presenting their final show tonight on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present Strictly for the last time

Following a dynamic performance from this year’s pro dancers and finalists, Tess and Claudia were introduced for the very last time.

While walking down the iconic stairs, Tess was joined by Aljaz Skorjanec. Meanwhile, Claudia was in the company of Johannes Radebe.

The live studio audience was full of emotion and remained on their feet, applauding. The camera even panned to Tess’ husband Vernon Kay and their oldest daughter, Phoebe.

For their final show, Tess opted for a shimmery, sequined dress, while Claudia wore a black suit with “Keep Dancing” written on the back in white.

Wth an overwhelming response, Tess and Claudia appeared to be holding back their emotions and powered through like the pros they are.

That said, viewers at home were not shy about admitting how they really felt.

Viewers were immediately emotional after Tess and Claudia stepped out (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m already crying’

“5 mins in and I’m already crying,” one user wrote on X.

“I’m already a puddle on the floor,” another person shared.

“WOW, OUR LAST TIME SEEING THESE TWO !!!! I DON’T KNOW HOW I’M GONNA COPE AFTER TONIGHT. AND THIS IS JUST THE INTRO,” a third remarked.

“I can’t believe this is Tess and Claudia’s last ever #Strictly. There’s going to be a lot of tears,” a fourth said.

“I already miss Tess and Claudia,” a fifth person expressed.

“I’m already crying at this being Tess and Claudia’s last live show,” a sixth shared.

On Christmas Day (December 25), Tess and Claudia will also present the Christmas special, which has already been pre-recorded.

