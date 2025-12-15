Bookies pick their Glitterball winner as Strictly star ‘surges back into favouritism’ in latest odds

The Strictly Come Dancing 2025 champion will finally be crowned on Saturday night – and with the Glitterball Trophy within touching distance, the bookies have shared the latest odds and had their say on who they think will win it.

George Clarke, Karen Carney and Amber Davies will go head-to-head in the live final on Saturday (December 21), after Balvinder Sopal’s journey came to an end at the semi-final stage.

So, as the countdown to the ballroom showdown begins, who’s leading the race for Strictly glory?

Karen and Carlos’ Show Dance will be to Texas’ Inner Smile (Credit: BBC)

Strictly odds – bookies name their Glitterball favourite

With all three finalists preparing to perform a trio of routines in the final, the latest odds paint a clear picture of who’s out in front.

Former Lioness Karen Carney is currently the favourite to lift the Glitterball, priced at 8/13. Close behind her is George Clarke at 6/4, while Amber Davies finds herself the outsider, sitting at 28/1.

SportsCasting spokesperson Shane Orton said the final line-up makes for a compelling finale.

“With Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon falling at the semi-final stage, we’re left with a fascinating final three,” he explained.

“Karen Carney and Carlos Gu have surged back into favouritism after delivering two outstanding performances, showing the consistency and control you’d expect at this stage of the competition.”

Alexis made it to the final with George in her first year as a pro (Credit: BBC)

George closes the gap as Amber faces uphill battle

Shane added that George Clarke is far from out of the running.

“George Clarke and Alexis Warr continue to close the gap, with their chemistry growing week by week and George’s confidence now clearly visible on the dance floor,” he said. “He’s always had strong viewer support, but the quality of the performances is finally matching that popularity.”

However, despite her talent, Amber Davies faces a tougher road to victory.

“Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin have been exceptional throughout,” Shane continued. “On pure ability, Amber is one of the strongest celebrity dancers the show has ever seen. However, a lack of audience connection and her extensive professional training background leave her facing a tough task in the final, despite her talent.”

Our exclusive poll reflects those odds, with 50% of readers backing Karen to win. George and Alexis follow closely with 43% of the vote, while just 7% are rooting for Amber and Nikita.

Amber and Nikita are outsiders to win in the latest Strictly odds (Credit: BBC)

Songs and dances confirmed for the Strictly final

All three couples will take on three routines in Saturday night’s final – including the much-anticipated Show Dance, where rules go out the window and creativity takes centre stage.

Karen and Carlos have revealed their Show Dance will be set to Inner Smile by Texas. Speaking to Claudia Winkleman, Carlos said: “It’s a celebration. It will be everything Kaz is good at and throwing into it and having fun. Our song is actually a perfect match for her.”

George and Alexis will perform their Show Dance to Human by The Killers, with Alexis promising it will chart George’s “evolution” throughout the competition. Amber and Nikita, meanwhile, are keeping their Show Dance details under wraps – for now.

Alongside the Show Dance, each couple will also perform their favourite routine from the series, as well as a judges’ pick.

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday, December 21, at 7pm on BBC One.

