Strictly results show upset as 2025 finalists revealed: ‘Absolutely the wrong decision’

The final Strictly results show of the season has aired – also hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s last – and we now know who will dance in the 2025 final.

Tonight’s Strictly results show (December 14) saw Balvinder Sopal and Amber Davies forced into the dance-off.

And, after both couples had danced again – Balvinder danced her Salsa and Amber performed her Couple’s Choice – it was over to the judges…

Strictly results – who left tonight?

Sadly, the curtain has come down on Balvinder’s time in the competition. The judges voted unanimously to save Amber, sending Balvinder and her partner Julian Caillon home.

As a result, the Strictly Come Dancing 2025 finalists are Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin, George Clarke and Alexis Warr, and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu.

‘Adored every minute’

Speaking to Tess Daly after her elimination, dance-off queen Balvinder said: “I’ve absolutely adored every single minute. All the dance-offs, all the challenges… But just more than anything, just being in this building and dancing on this floor with such an amazing human being.

“It was my Yes Year, and I said yes to Strictly. My family, we’ve had some hard times, but they’ve been here.”

Bal’s sweet tribute to Strictly hosts Tess and Claudia

As a Strictly superfan, Balvinder continued: “Everyone’s been brilliant. The minute you walk into this building, it’s like a massive hug. It’s such a wonderful place to work. ”

She then added: “Claudia and Tess, I’m grateful that I got to be on the show on your last moment here as well. Because you, for me, are what Strictly is about. You’re the era of Len Goodman and Bruce Forsyth, and that’s when I started watching it. And that, for me, is really special.

“This year, it’s been full of so many serendipitous moments. I’m so lucky, and I’m really, very happy.”

Fans react to Strictly results

Viewers were pretty mixed over Balvinder’s exit. Some fans of the show said that viewers had got the two stars in the dance-off wrong. They thought George should’ve been in the bottom two dancing against Amber.

“Absolutely the wrong decision. Should have been George and Amber in the dance-off,” said one. “Bal is literally what this competition is all about.” “I agree. But I knew it would be what happened,” said another sadly.

Although sad that Balvinder has been eliminated, other Strictly fans admitted it was “probably” the right result. It came after Bal survived five dance-offs.

One commented: “That’s probably the correct result. I’ll be voting for the only non dancer in the final: the fabulous George.” “I am gutted for Bal but she should be so proud of her journey,” said another.

“What a journey it’s been for Bal,” said a third. A fourth added: “Sadly her time was up. She should be so proud of herself for all that she’s achieved.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2025’s Grand Final is at 7pm this Saturday (December 20) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

