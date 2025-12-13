George Clarke ‘books his place in the Strictly final’ as viewers declare ‘hand him the Glitterball now’

George Clarke impressed both the judges and the viewers at home tonight with his two dances in the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final.

Tonight’s show (December 13) saw George and partner Alexis Warr perform a Samba and a Charleston.

George Clarke went all out for his Strictly Samba (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke’s dances on Strictly tonight

First up, George danced a Samba, and boy did he shake those hips.

Even host Tess Daly remarked: “You were having the time of your life out there!”

He was scored 8, 9, 9, 9 by the judges.

George and Alexis closed the show with their Charleston.

“It was the most incredible thing,” Anton Du Beke declared. “This dance was you, and the best of you.”

George was awarded 8, 9, 10, 10 by the judges.

This meant that he ended up with a combined score of 72, and sits in third place on the leaderboard.

And, despite George sitting closer to the bottom than the top of the leaderboard, fans are still convinced he’s headed for the final.

Latest Strictly odds

Earlier today, George was the hot favourite to win at the bookies.

It’s tight at the top, but George is the current favourite to lift the Glitterball Trophy with odds of 5/6 on. Karen is second favourite with odds of 6/5 to win. Balvinder is 14/1 to win the competition. Meanwhile, Amber is currently the outsider at 20/1.

George and Alexis managed to get two 10s for their Charleston (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

“Honestly, George’s two dances were my favourite of the night. He’s just fabulous,” said one viewer. “George to win, he’s the most fun,” said a second.

“Winner’s dance there for George and the Samba,” another predicted. “George did excellent there. It’s mad to think he’s not a professional dancer,” another agreed.

“I need George to win!” declared another. “The way George has thrown himself into this experience when it clearly made him uncomfortable in the beginning warms my heart. Absolutely adore him and his partnership with Alexis – my winners without a doubt!” another agreed.

“George Clarke our Glitterball winner of Strictly 2025,” another declared. “Hand him the Glitterball, now!” another George superfan commented.

So who will survive elimination this week and waltz their way into the show’s final? If you ask Twitter, George is a shoo-in!

Read more: Strictly backlash over ‘dullest semi-final ever’

The Strictly results show airs tomorrow night (December 14) at 7.45pm on BBC One.

So what did you think of George’s dances? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.