Latest Strictly odds as star set to head home in this weekend’s semi-final ‘revealed’

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-final will be the end of the road for one couple, and the latest odds have revealed that bookies have a clear idea of who’s going home.

Tonight (December 13), the four remaining couples will battle it out in the 2025 semi-final. As well as it being hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s penultimate live show, the couples will also each perform two dances for the judges. Then, it’ll be time for viewers to vote as they send two couples through to next week’s final.

The bottom two couples will then dance again, hoping to persuade the judges to keep them in the competition. And, after last week’s upset, which saw Lewis Cope sent home, bookies have a clear idea of who’ll be in this year’s final three…

Karen and Carlos are now second favourites to win (Credit: BBC)

Latest Strictly odds shared and it’s bad news for Bal

Tonight’s show will see Balvinder and Julian Caillon, George Clarke and Alexis Warr, Amber Davies and Nikita Kuzmin and Karen Carney and Carlos Gu fight for their spot in the 2025 final.

And, after surviving the dance-off an incredible five times, it’s expected that Balvinder will be back in the bottom two this weekend. However, bookies don’t think she’ll survive. And, as a result, will miss out on a spot in the final.

Despite being a brilliant dancer, Amber is the rank outsider to lift the Glitterball Trophy (Credit: BBC)

According to OddsChecker, the latest Strictly odds have Balvinder as the dead cert to head home this weekend. She has odds of 1/2 on of being eliminated in Sunday night’s results show.

Amber sits at a 7/2 chance of going home, George has odds of 12/1, while Karen has a 20/1 chance of being eliminated this weekend.

However, Balvinder wasn’t in the bottom two last week – Lewis and Amber were forced to dance again. So could she escape the dreaded dance-off this weekend, too?

Balvinder isn’t expected to make the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Who is being tipped to win Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

It’s tight at the top, but George is the current favourite to lift the Glitterball Trophy with odds of 5/6 on. Karen is second favourite with odds of 6/5 to win. Balvinder is 14/1 to win the competition. Meanwhile, Amber is currently the outsider at 20/1.

Tonight will also mark outgoing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s penultimate live show.

According to sources, the BBC now has a 10-person shortlist of potential presenters to take over. It’s claimed they will take part in a “chemistry testing” day in the New Year. And the most compatible pair will be offered the job.

Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr is the current frontrunner, it’s claimed. And, it’s reported that BBC bosses are “frothing at the mouth” to have Alan take over from Claude in the Clauditorium.

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One tonight (December 13) at 6.35pm.

