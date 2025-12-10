Strictly star Amber Davies has admitted it’s been a “tougher” start to the week “than usual” after her dance-off experience on Sunday (December 7).

The star, 29, was in the dance-off with Lewis Cope on Sunday. In a shock result, the judges sent Emmerdale star Lewis home.

Amber was on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Amber Davies books a slot in the semi-final

Saturday (December 6) saw Amber and Nikita Kuzmin score 40 points for their Charleston to Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat from Guys and Dolls.

However, it didn’t prove enough for them to land in the bottom two alongside Lewis Cope and Katya Jones.

After the judges unanimously saved Amber, the star has come under fire from cruel trolls on social media.

Tonight, on It Takes Two, Amber addressed the trolling and fired back at those taking cruel swipes at her.

Amber hit back at the trolls (Credit: BBC)

Amber on ‘tougher than usual’ start to week

Speaking about the dance-off, Amber explained that she had been close to both Lewis and Katya during her time on the show.

“Lewis was my rock in the building, so it was such an unfortunate situation,” she said.

Speaking to the duo, Janette Manrara said that there has been a “lot of upset” about Lewis’ exit.

“How have you handled some of those comments?” she asked.

“I would like to think I have thick skin. But, obviously, the start of the week has been tougher than usual,” Amber confessed.

Amber reminded fans that she was only a “last minute” replacement (Credit: BBC)

Amber hits back at trolls

The star then continued, saying: “But, I’d just like to remind everybody that I was never supposed to be here.

“You know, I was a quick replacement, and I am just doing my best,” she said.

“And, you know, the love is more overpowering than the hate. So if you have sent a message or a kind comment our way, we really do appreciate it so much.”

“And do you know what, we are lucky to have you, my darling!” Janette said.

This Saturday (December 13) will see Amber perform two routines. Their first dance is a Couple’s Choice to Fly Me To The Moon by Raye. They will then perform a tango to Higher by Michael Bublé.

Read more: Strictly fans convinced Amber Davies will be dealt another blow this weekend

Strictly continues on Saturday, December 13 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of Amber Davies on Strictly Come Dancing? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!