Strictly fans ‘gobsmacked’ over tonight’s elimination: ‘Biggest robbery in Strictly history’

Strictly stars Amber Davies and Lewis Cope found themselves in the bottom two tonight, with the pair forced to battle it out for their place in the show’s semi-final.

Airing a little later than usual, tonight’s results show (December 7) saw both stars dance again, before the judges made their decision…

Amber and Nikita and Lewis and Katya found themselves in the Strictly dance-off tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who left Strictly tonight?

Tonight’s Strictly saw arguably the series’ best dancers – Amber and Lewis – land in the bottom two. After fighting her way through five dance-offs, EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal sailed through to the semi-finals thanks to the public vote and her gorgeous Viennese Waltz.

After both couples had danced for a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. And, after a Charleston from Amber and a Salsa from Lewis, the decision was unanimous – Amber was saved and Lewis was sent home.

Lewis paid tribute to partner Katya in his leaving speech (Credit: BBC)

‘More than I could have ever wished for’

Speaking to host Tess Daly, Lewis said: “It’s been more than I could have ever wished for. If someone would have said that I’d have done 11 weeks on the show at the beginning, I’d have been over the moon and snap their hand off.

“So, thank you to the full show, to everyone for having a space where people can be themselves, grow, learn, express themselves. It’s been incredible and a memory that I’ll have for the rest of my life.

“And [to partner Katya Jones] I think it’s all down to you. You’ve literally given me absolutely everything I could wish for as a friend, as a teacher, and yeah, I couldn’t imagine it with anybody else. So, thank you very much.”

Balvinder Sopal has earned her place in the semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Strictly fans were “gobsmacked” by the results. “One of the biggest shocks in Strictly’s 21-year history. I am gobsmacked!!” said one.

“This is a joke,” said another. “Strictly used to be a dancing competition, but the best dancer hasn’t won since Jay McGuiness in 2015 and this is the biggest robbery in Strictly history for me. I’ve watched every ep of every series of this show but I’m done for this series. Devastated honestly,” said another.

“Wildest dance-off in the history of dance-offs,” said another.

“Annoyed that Lewis has gone, he was a great dancer and should’ve made the final. I had been so looking forward to their showdance! I would have definitely saved him over Amber. Just hoping now that Karen [Carney] and Carlos make the final!!” another added.

“Happy for Bal and Karen! Bal had her best dance to date and I’m glad the public came through for her. As for Karen I had every faith that the public would back her. At this point I think Karen is going to win – don’t underestimate the power of the George [Clarke] fans though,” another warned.

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final is on BBC One at 6.35pm on Saturday (December 13).

