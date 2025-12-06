Strictly star Motsi Mabuse took a swipe at pro dancer Neil Jones during an awkward moment on tonight’s edition of the show (Saturday, December 6).

Neil saw the funny side, however, some viewers did not.

Motsi was interrupted by Neil (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Motsi Mabuse calls out Neil Jones tonight

During tonight’s show, Motsti took a swipe at pro dancer Neil.

The awkward moment happened whilst the judge was giving some feedback to Karen Carney and Carlos Gu following their routine.

The former footie star and her pro dance partner had just finished a Samba to The Rhythm of Life from the musical, Sweet Charity.

Speaking to Karen and Carlos, Motsi praised the spins they did during the routine.

“You went into a spin and promenade, and that is sooo hard,” she said.

Neil Jones could then be heard shouting “YEAH” in agreement from the balcony.

Motsi took a swipe on Strictly tonight (Credit: BBC)

Motsi’s swipe

Turning to the balcony, Motsi shouted back: “Neil!

“You get a partner next year, and I’ll be careful what numbers I’ll be pulling!” she said.

She then reached behind her and pulled out a score paddle with the number two on it.

“Any more noise from you!” she scolded, as Neil laughed up in the gallery.

Motsi then went back to praising Karen and Carlos on their routine, eventually awarding them a score of eight.

Neil saw the funny side. Some fans didn’t (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers in stitches over Motsi calling out Neil tonight

Taking to social media, some fans were left in stitches over the moment between Neil and Motsi.

“Not Motsi calling out Neil and giving him a 2 bwahaha,” one viewer tweeted.

“The shade towards Neil from Motsi. IM DEAD!!!!!” another said.

“Motsi shutting down Neil is EVERYTHING to me icl,” a third wrote.

However, some viewers weren’t impressed with Motsi’s remarks.

“What did Neil do? What did I miss?” one viewer tweeted.

“Motsi calling out Neil Jones wasn’t necessary. She can’t get enough of her own voice,” another said.

“Neil, if you get a partner next year” and Motsi was waving a score of 2 to Neil? What was that? Unkind?” a third wrote.

Neil has spent 10 years on Strictly. However, he has only had three celebrity partners. He is dancing on this year’s Christmas special, though!

Strictly continues tomorrow night (Sunday, December 7) at 7:45pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

