Strictly star Alexis Warr admitted she “panicked” and accused her co-star of not listening to her during the Instant Dance Challenge last weekend.

George and Alexis opened up about their…interesting…tango during the challenge on tonight’s edition of It Takes Two (Friday, December 5).

George and Alexis were on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Alexis Warr and George Clarke on Instant Dance Challenge

Last weekend, George and Alexis were given the tango to do during the Instant Dance Challenge.

However, things took a turn, with George initially struggling to take his big red coat off. He and Alexis then knocked knees during the dance, causing George to break character and start laughing.

The judges then awarded them two points for their efforts, the second-worst score of the night for the challenge.

Appearing on It Takes Two tonight (Friday, December 5), Janette Manrara grilled the duo on the challenge.

“How challenging was it to do that? To do it so quickly? You only had like 10 seconds,” Janette asked.

“It was a fast thinking process,” Alexis laughed.

Alexis joked that George wasn’t listening to her (Credit: BBC)

‘I panicked’

The American dancer continued, saying, “I don’t know. I panicked.”

“We used the time well, though, I think, the 10 seconds,” George protested.

“I don’t know if he was listening to what I was saying,” Alexis then interrupted.

“No,” George admitted.

“So I guess I just had to embrace the chaos,” Alexis then added.

George and Alexis discussed their Instant Dance challenge (Credit: BBC)

George on doing the tango again

Janette then showed a picture of George and Alexis doing the tango earlier in the competition, and the one they did during the challenge.

There was a clear difference between the two, with George and Alexis looking serious in the first one, and smiling in the second.

“What was going through your head when you did focus?” Janette asked.

“In my head, I was thinking ‘This is already so stupid’,” George said. “And she was yelling ‘Flying Fox’ at me, which is the little lift…

“Squirrel,” Alexis interrupted. “Where did you get fox?”

“Squirrel! I said I wasn’t listening,” George then joked. “What’s the point!” Alexis laughed. George then explained they wanted to end the number with a “John Sergeant drag”, referencing the infamous moment from 2008 when the former politician dragged Kristina Rihanoff across the dancefloor.

“We ran out of time. Give us more time!” he then added.

This weekend will see George and Alexis dance an Argentine Tango to The Point of No Return from Phantom of the Opera. We can’t wait!

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s leaderboard ahead of musicals week and new ‘twist’ dance challenge

Strictly continues tomorrow night (Saturday, December 6) at 6.50pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you’re looking forward to most for Strictly Come Dancing’s Musicals Week.